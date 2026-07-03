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Pop Culture
Michael Blackson Celebrates Becoming a U.S. Citizen
Michael Blackson, who was born in Ghana, officially became a citizen of the United States decades after moving to New Jersey with his family as a teenager.
Jose Martinez1697 days ago