Featured
Earlier this week, word hit the Internet that Rob da Bank has returned to curate the massive soundtrack for Microsoft's Forza Horizon 2. At over 150 tracks, the soundtrack is double the size of the first edition, and features material from a number of acts we love, as well as imprints we cover. Aside from Ninja Tune and Innovative Leisure getting in on it, Rob called on Hospital Records to craft their own radio station for the game, appropriately-titled Hospital Records Radio.khrisd
Stellar batch of mixes for this week. Seriously. Loads of top-quality DJs dropping some of the finest sets, many for free. Because why not? Why not sort out a fierce set of tracks for the public. Get your Sunday archive on.khrisd
Part of Chase & Status' beauty isn't that they make all kinds of genres; it's the blueprint they laid. Coming from a drum & bass background, they mastjakel
Truth be told, we can only hope that you guys are still copping CDs. There's always something to be said for going to the store and buying a physicaljakel