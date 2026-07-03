Camo &Amp; Krooked

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Earlier this week, word hit the Internet that Rob da Bank has returned to curate the massive soundtrack for Microsoft's Forza Horizon 2. At over 150 tracks, the soundtrack is double the size of the first edition, and features material from a number of acts we love, as well as imprints we cover. Aside from Ninja Tune and Innovative Leisure getting in on it, Rob called on Hospital Records to craft their own radio station for the game, appropriately-titled Hospital Records Radio.
khrisd
Stellar batch of mixes for this week. Seriously. Loads of top-quality DJs dropping some of the finest sets, many for free. Because why not? Why not sort out a fierce set of tracks for the public. Get your Sunday archive on.
khrisd

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Camo & Krooked Ran Through 20 Years of Drum & Bass in 42 Minutes

On New Years Eve, Camo & Krooked dropped a special mix on Radio FM4 in Austria. Not just another "get hype because New Years" mix, this 42-minute thro

khrisd4216 days ago
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Listen to Two Remixes of Lana Del Rey's "West Coast"

I'll keep it so 100 right now: if it wasn't for Pigeons & Planes and the remix work of tons of electronic music producers, I doubt I'd ever have liste

khrisd4452 days ago
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Camo & Krooked - "Loving You Is Easy (Infuze Remix)"

Camo & Krooked are still making some incredible tunes, but this duo that we know and love for their drum & bass are branching out, and their funky brand of disco is a look that we weren't expecting. There is something brilliant about bass music producers that land at 128 beats per minute, and giving the nod of approval is effortless for us.

nappy4625 days ago
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Download Camo & Krooked's Daily Dose Guest Mix

Camo & Krooked definitely flipped the script on fans with Zeitgeist, their recently-released Hospital album. Throughout their latest guest mix, the duo brought MistaJam a bit deeper into their evolved sound, mixing not only drum & bass but house and other bouncy sounds here. It might pain some of the mainstays, but this is the evolution of dance music, and hell, we forever preach instilling your influences into the drum & bass scene, so why neglect when producers operate outside of the dnb zone?

khrisd4667 days ago
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Camo & Krooked - "Faith"

On September 2013, Camo & Krooked are dropping their new album, Zeitgeist, on the masses, and this is the first track we've heard from the project. Sh

khrisd4688 days ago
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Five Tracks: Dr. Ozi

Recently, Dr. Ozi his the world with a freebie, "Snacks," to help prime us for their The Devil In Your Eyes EP, which hit the shops this week. This du

khrisd4845 days ago
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The 30 Best Retweets From @DJsComplaining

We've previously gave you some suggestions on DJs to follow on twitter, but we left out one of the most important parts: DJs love to share information on their travels. And sometimes, that shit can be crazy to read. There's nothing like catching up on a DJ's travelogue and seeing them talking about how to make tea, or ranking on British Airways, or even wondering why someone is making their sushi.

khrisd4903 days ago

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