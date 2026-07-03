Buzz Trillington

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Another week down the drain, but we're not done yet. We're still in full-on recap mode, seen? DAD alone brought you two official guest mixes this week, plus we've got some explosive sets in the realms of trap, house, dubstep, jungle, and full-on EVERYTHING. All served on a platter, for you. Enjoy it.
khrisd
Hopefully you've got some sweaters on, or are digging into your snowstorm liquor cabinet. We've got mixes to keep you warm and toasty, from Ulterior Motive digg
khrisd

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

Cash Out - "She Twerkin (Buzz Trillington Remix)"

One of Buffalo's greatest sons turns in a nice 100BPM twerk remix of Cash Out's "She Twerkin." It's not a by the numbers remix at all. The heavy use of reverb gives it a certain darkness that is different than most other 100bpm reworkings of tracks that tend to be glorified dj tools. Gotta love Buzz Trillington, who is one of the hardest working men in the game putting tracks of his own and as part of SwaggleRock on a weekly basis. Standup music from a standup dude.

walmerc4413 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

EXCLUSIVE: SwaggleRock Presents "We Keep It, Vol. 2"

The time for turning down is over. We're a week away from Christmas, but SwaggleRock wanted us to give you some gifts early, so here we have it, the s

khrisd4596 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Preview SwaggleRock's "We Keep It 100, Vol. 2" EP

Back in April, DAD helped kick off this 100BPM craze by presenting the impressive We Keep It 100 EP, which was cultivated by the duo of Shooter McNapp

khrisd4597 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Sour Milk Gang's "Vol. I: The Milk's Gone Bad!"

Sour Milk Gang doesn't have a bio. We actually know very little about them. All we can sort out is that this mysterious collaboration of producers spawned on the internets. And we know quite a few heads on this release. You're more than familiar with Shooter McNappin, Buzz Trillington, and Strooly (who gave me an early copy of "Hi Ho" for my recent DAD mix). Juke Ellington appears on this as well.

nappy4756 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Buzz Trillington is Now Making House Records as 222 Oceans

You know, I could see this coming from a mile away. Buzz Trillington has been a bit frustrated Buffalo's dismal scene, and it shows. He needs better

nappy4760 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Download the "Now That's What I Call D*CKSQUAD: Volume 1" Compilation

Never have I had this much dick in my life. DICKSQUAD is headed by the homies Tanner Caldwell and RaceCarBed, who are turning this brand into an incredibly reputable force within the bass music scene. They've been throwing really successful parties (the videos of the inflatable dick getting bounced around like a beachball is everything that a win represents), and really impressed me with the execution of this release. It straddles juke and club quite flawlessly.

nappy4761 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

DoAndroidsDance Presents "We Keep It"

One of the things that the influx of trap did was open up the doors for more takes on established sounds. Sure, moombahton reinvented reggaeton for th

khrisd4827 days ago
we keep it cover
Music

Download Buzz Trillington's "We Keep It" Promo Mix

DAD's not sure if the 100BPM zone has a genre name yet, and we are kind of hoping it never does. Skream & Benga don't call anything in the 130 range a

khrisd4834 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App