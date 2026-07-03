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Latest Stories

Will Smith photographed in Madrid
Pop Culture

Will Smith's Netflix Sequel 'Bright 2' Reportedly Canceled, Unrelated to Oscars Slap

Will Smith's Netflix film 'Bright 2,' the follow-up to the 2017 original, has reportedly been canned. The move is allegedly unrelated to the Oscars slap.

tara mahadevan1548 days ago
Cover art for Rich Brian new EP Brightside
Music

Rich Brian Shares New EP 'Brightside' f/ Warren Hue

Rich Brian has released his new surprise EP 'Brightside' via 88rising, featuring fellow Indonesian artist and label mate Warren Hue on "Getcho Mans."

tara mahadevan1640 days ago
joel edgerton will smith
Pop Culture

Your 'Bright' Reviews Didn't Dim Joel Edgerton's Excitement for the Sequel At All

The co-star of Netflix's new franchise wants to see the 'Birght 2' go beyond Los Angeles.

Victoria L. Johnson3061 days ago
Will Smith at the premiere of 'Bright'
Pop Culture

Netflix Executives Think Critics of 'Bright' Are ‘Disconnected'

'Bright' was one of 2017's most critically disliked films but was approved for a sequel.

BJosephs3099 days ago

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