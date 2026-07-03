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Will Smith's Netflix Sequel 'Bright 2' Reportedly Canceled, Unrelated to Oscars Slap
Will Smith's Netflix film 'Bright 2,' the follow-up to the 2017 original, has reportedly been canned. The move is allegedly unrelated to the Oscars slap.
Rich Brian Shares New EP 'Brightside' f/ Warren Hue
Rich Brian has released his new surprise EP 'Brightside' via 88rising, featuring fellow Indonesian artist and label mate Warren Hue on "Getcho Mans."
Your 'Bright' Reviews Didn't Dim Joel Edgerton's Excitement for the Sequel At All
The co-star of Netflix's new franchise wants to see the 'Birght 2' go beyond Los Angeles.
Netflix Executives Think Critics of 'Bright' Are ‘Disconnected'
'Bright' was one of 2017's most critically disliked films but was approved for a sequel.