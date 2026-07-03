Bridget Moynahan

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Latest Stories

Tom Brady Reunites with Ex to Celebrate Son Jack's High School Graduation
Sports

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan Briefly Reunited at Son Jack’s Graduation

Inside the rare family moment that brought Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan, and their blended crew together for Jack’s big milestone day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
Tom Brady kissing his child, with two other children, all wearing Patriots jerseys, on a football field.
Sports

Tom Brady Wishes Oldest Son Jack a Happy 18th Birthday

Brady gushes over his oldest kid in the sweet Instagram post.

Brad Appleton329 days ago
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady.
Sports

Did Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Throw Shade With This Nick Foles Tweet?

Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan sent out a tweet about Nick Foles during Super Bowl LII that had everyone talking.

Chris Yuscavage3084 days ago

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