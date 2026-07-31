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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Anna Gunn Revisits 'Extreme Sexism' She Faced From 'Breaking Bad' Fans
"The vehemence of it, and the fact that it was allowed..."
Alex Galbraith2585 days ago
Pop Culture
"Gracepoint" Is as Basic as Small-Town Murder Mysteries Get
The new Fox series "Gracepoint" is as basic as small-town murder mysteries get.
Frazier Tharpe4326 days ago