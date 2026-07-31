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anna gunn
Pop Culture

Anna Gunn Revisits 'Extreme Sexism' She Faced From 'Breaking Bad' Fans

"The vehemence of it, and the fact that it was allowed..."

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"Gracepoint" Is as Basic as Small-Town Murder Mysteries Get

The new Fox series "Gracepoint" is as basic as small-town murder mysteries get.

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