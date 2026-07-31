Alvaro

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Mad Decent Decks the Halls With "A Very Very Decent Christmas"

Trying to get turnt for Christmas? Mad Decent has you covered. Following up on their A Very Decent Christmas compilation from 2013 is A Very, Very Dec

khrisd4272 days ago
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Music

Alvaro & Mercer ft. Lil Jon - "Welcome to the Jungle (HAMMO SUNG Remix)"

Ahhh, festival trap. When done right, it really can't go wrong. Hammo Sung has been lingering on the sidelines for a minute honing his craft, but th

nappy4754 days ago
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Music

Alvaro & Mercer ft. Lil Jon - "Welcome To The Jungle"

You remember this song, right? You have to; the Internets damn near broke when it was dropped during Hardwell's explosive Ultra Music Festival set bac

khrisd4787 days ago
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Music

The 30 Best Retweets From @DJsComplaining

We've previously gave you some suggestions on DJs to follow on twitter, but we left out one of the most important parts: DJs love to share information on their travels. And sometimes, that shit can be crazy to read. There's nothing like catching up on a DJ's travelogue and seeing them talking about how to make tea, or ranking on British Airways, or even wondering why someone is making their sushi.

khrisd4923 days ago

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