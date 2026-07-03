Alita: Battle Angel

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alita
Pop Culture

'Alita: Battle Angel' Leads Disappointing Presidents' Day Weekend Box Office

The manga adaptation isn't doing numbers, but neither is anything else.

Alex Galbraith2707 days ago
James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez on the set of 'Alita: Battle Angel'
Pop Culture

How Robert Rodriguez Brought James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' Vision to Life

'Alita: Battle Angel' director Robert Rodriguez breaks down how he worked with James Cameron to craft the new 20th Century Fox film.

Daniel Barna2710 days ago
Alita: Battle Angel
Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali Reveals His Sinister Intentions in Exclusive 'Alita: Battle Angel' Clip

In this exclusive clip from 'Alita: Battle Angel,' Mahershala Ali's character Vector hints at his sinister plot for Zalem, and Alita.

Khal2710 days ago

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