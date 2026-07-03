Album Of The Year

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Beyoncé, wearing a shimmering gold gown, holds a Grammy award while speaking at a microphone.
Music

Beyoncé on What Grammys Album of the Year Win Means to Her: '25 Years of Working Really Hard'

"The love I got from the country community tonight really made me feel so seen," Beyoncé said in an interview.

Trace William Cowen529 days ago
Beyoncé wearing a green outfit with sheer sleeves, standing at a microphone
Music

Beyoncé Finally Speaks Out About Album of the Year Grammy Losses on 'Cowboy Carter'

Bey has been nominated for Album of the Year four different times at the Grammys and loss each time.

Mark Elibert840 days ago
Spike Lee Beyoncé Grammys
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Blasts Grammys for Not Awarding Beyoncé Album of the Year

Spike Lee has spoken out against the Grammys and criticized them fo not awarding Beyoncé Album of the Year despite her history-making wins in 2023.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1247 days ago
Tom Brady answers questions at a press conference.
Music

Tom Brady Praises Pusha-T’s 'It's Almost Dry,' Calls It 'Album of the Year'

Pusha-T is riding high off the support from Tom Brady after the Buccaneers quarterback responded to the rapper calling 'It's Almost Dry' rap album of the year.

Jose Martinez1487 days ago
Pusha T In Concert at Sins of Sapphire on May 22, 2022 in New York City
Music

Pusha-T Declares 'It's Almost Dry' Is the Best Rap Album of the Year

During his concert on Tuesday, Pusha-T proclaimed that his critically acclaimed No. 1 album 'It’s Almost Dry​​​​​​​' is the best rap album of 2022.

Joe Price1507 days ago
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Jon Batiste at 2022 Grammy Awards
Music

Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for 'We Are' at 2022 Grammys

It was a stacked category this year, with albums from Lil Nas X, Kanye West, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and more nominated.

Brenton Blanchet1566 days ago
Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar.
Music

Kanye's 'Donda' and Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Reportedly Added as AOTY Grammy Nominees at the 'Last Minute'

The Grammys reportedly expanded the number of nominees in top categories at the "last minute," allowing for 'Donda' to get an album of the year nomination.

Abel Shifferaw1696 days ago
Lil Nas X attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards
Music

People Question How Lil Nas X Got an Album of the Year Grammy Nomination for an EP

The "Old Town Road" artist's '7' EP is just under 19 minutes.

Xavier Hamilton2431 days ago

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