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2018 was a great year for music. From Travis Scott's 'ASTROWORLD' to Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V,' here are Complex’s 50 best albums of 2018.Frazier Tharpe
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Drake and Jessie Reyez to rising stars Baby Nova and Angine de Poitrine, these are the Canadian albums soundtracking 2026—and proving the country's musical renaissance is far from over.Mr. Wavvy
From Drake's 'Iceman' to Kehlani's self titled project, this are the 25 best albums of 2026 at the halfway mark.Dimas Sanfiorenzo