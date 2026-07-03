AFI Fest

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Pop Culture

Apple Delays 'The Banker' Biopic Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Subject’s Son (UPDATE)

Following the indefinite delay of Apple TV+ original movie 'The Banker,' producer Bernard Garrett Jr. has released a statement denying the allegations.

Trace William Cowen2431 days ago
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Pop Culture

AFI Film Fest: Julianne Moore Adds to Her Crying Reel in “Still Alice," And You’ll Cry, Too

"Still Alice" is proof that Julianne Moore needs an Oscar.

BrianFormo4263 days ago
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Pop Culture

AFI Film Fest: Orgies! Dogs Overdosing on Pills! How’d "Saint Laurent" End Up So Boring?

Bertrand Bonello fails to create an interesting portrait of an interesting man.

BrianFormo4264 days ago
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Pop Culture

AFI Film Fest: “What We Do in the Shadows” Would be Great TV, But Is it a Great Movie?

And yes, please take the hint that we want this to be a TV show.

BrianFormo4265 days ago
Pop Culture

AFI Film Fest: “The Gambler” Has No One to Blame for Awful Gambling Puns but Itself

"The Gambler" cruises on its low stakes, sets itself up for awful gambling puns in negative reviews.

BrianFormo4267 days ago
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Pop Culture

AFI Film Fest: Don't Take a Hit of “Inherent Vice” Without a Spirit Guide

"Inherent Vice" is essentially an adult cartoon that you shouldn't expect to understand.

BrianFormo4268 days ago
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Pop Culture

AFI Film Fest: Kristen Stewart and Juliette Binoche's Giggle Fits Lift “Clouds of Sils Maria”

Kristen Stewart and Juliette Binoche stun in Oliver Assayas' exception new film.

BrianFormo4269 days ago

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