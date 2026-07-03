Latest Stories
Apple Delays 'The Banker' Biopic Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Subject’s Son (UPDATE)
Following the indefinite delay of Apple TV+ original movie 'The Banker,' producer Bernard Garrett Jr. has released a statement denying the allegations.
AFI Film Fest: Julianne Moore Adds to Her Crying Reel in “Still Alice," And You’ll Cry, Too
"Still Alice" is proof that Julianne Moore needs an Oscar.
AFI Film Fest: Orgies! Dogs Overdosing on Pills! How’d "Saint Laurent" End Up So Boring?
Bertrand Bonello fails to create an interesting portrait of an interesting man.
AFI Film Fest: “What We Do in the Shadows” Would be Great TV, But Is it a Great Movie?
And yes, please take the hint that we want this to be a TV show.
AFI Film Fest: “The Gambler” Has No One to Blame for Awful Gambling Puns but Itself
"The Gambler" cruises on its low stakes, sets itself up for awful gambling puns in negative reviews.
AFI Film Fest: Don't Take a Hit of “Inherent Vice” Without a Spirit Guide
"Inherent Vice" is essentially an adult cartoon that you shouldn't expect to understand.
AFI Film Fest: Kristen Stewart and Juliette Binoche's Giggle Fits Lift “Clouds of Sils Maria”
Kristen Stewart and Juliette Binoche stun in Oliver Assayas' exception new film.
AFI Film Fest: "A Most Violent Year" Answers the Question: What Would "The Godfather" Look Like if Michael Just Ate the Cannoli?
AFI Fest's opening night film is a gangster movie for pacifists.
Win Tickets to See "The Gambler," "The Homesman" and More at AFI Fest 2014
Get in on AFI Fest 2014.