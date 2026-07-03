Adidas Yeezy 700 V3

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Fade Salt' ID1674 Lateral
Sneakers

'Fade Salt' Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Releases This Week

A first look at the forthcoming 'Fade Salt' Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 colorway has emerged. Click here for the first look at the shoe along with the release info.

Victor Deng1382 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Fade Carbon' GW1814 Lateral
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Fade Carbon' Adidas Yeezy 700 V3

Adidas has confirmed that the 'Fade Carbon' Yeezy 700 V3 is officially dropping in May 2022. Click here for a detailed look and the release info.

Victor Deng1522 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Mono Safflower' HP5425 Lateral
Sneakers

'Mono Safflower' Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Is Releasing This Week

A new 'Mono Safflower' colorway of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 is releasing in March. Click here for the official release info and a closer look.

Victor Deng1586 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Copper Fade' GY4109 Lateral
Sneakers

'Copper Fade' Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Arrives This Week

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 will be released in a new 'Copper Fade' colorway in December 2021. Find the early release info about the new colorway here.

Victor Deng1683 days ago
Kanye West's opera
Sneakers

Exclusive: 'Blue Glow' Yeezy 700 V3s Are Releasing on Yeezy Day in August

In celebration of Yeezy Day, Kanye West is releasing a blue glow version of the 'Triple Black' Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 in August. Click for exclusive details.

Brandon Richard1818 days ago
Advertisement
KYX World Subscription
Sneakers

KYX World Launches As a No-Commitment Sneaker Subscription Service

KYX World, a first-of-its-kind sneaker subscription platform, just launched and it provides fans access to experience hyped sneakers. Here's how to subscribe.

Victor Deng1859 days ago
Nike Air Max 90 'Bacon' CU1816 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Bacon' Nike Air Max 90 to various colorways of the Nike Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1942 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Kyanite' GY0260 Lateral
Sneakers

The 'Kyanite' Yeezy 700 V3 Gets an Official Release Date

A detailed look has surfaced for the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Kyanite,' a new colorway that is releasing in March 2021. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1943 days ago
Off White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk 'Green Strike' CU6015 001 Pair
Sneakers

This Store Is Raffling Off Sold-Out Sneakers for Charity

Nashville-based sneaker boutique Rooted is giving fans another chance at a few sold-out sneaker releases through its Rooted Community Fund charity raffle.

Victor Deng1962 days ago
Kanye West adidas Yeezy
Sneakers

All the Adidas Yeezys Reportedly Releasing in March

A total of nine Adidas Yeezy sneakers are reportedly releasing in March 2021, according to the Yeezy Mafia. Click here for release dates & additional info.

Victor Deng1963 days ago
Advertisement
Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Clay Brown Release Date GY0189 Profile
Sneakers

Official Images of the 'Clay Brown' Adidas Yeezy 700 V3

The 'Clay Brown' Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 is set to release on December 21, 2020. Click for an official look and details on where you can buy a pair.

Brandon Richard2052 days ago
Union x Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Guava Ice' DC9533 800 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Union x Air Jordan IV to Civilist x Nike SB Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2152 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Alvah' H67799 Lateral
Sneakers

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Alvah' Releasing for the Entire Family

It looks like Kanye West and Adidas are getting ready to release a Yeezy 700 V3 in black. Find the release date and more info here.

Riley Jones2291 days ago
NBA Tunnel Feb. 5
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: Undefeated x Nike Kobes, Adidas Yeezys, & More

From the Undefeated x Nike Zoom Kobe IV to the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 'Chicago,' here are the best sneakers seen in the NBA tunnels this week.

Victor Deng2354 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App