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Marvel x Adidas Basketball 'Heroes Among Us' Collection
Sneakers

Marvel and Adidas Are Dropping a Collab to Celebrate 'Avengers: Endgame'

Adidas has unveiled its 'Heroes Among Us' collection Marvel inspired by five members of the Avengers. Check out official release details here.

Mike DeStefano2653 days ago
Marvel x Adidas Harden Vol. 3 'Iron Man' 1
Sneakers

First Look at the 'Iron Man' Adidas Harden Vol. 3

Images have surfaced of an upcoming Adidas Harden Vol. 3 colorway inspired by the Marvel superhero Iron Man.

Mike DeStefano2685 days ago
Adidas 2019 'All Star Raceway' PE Collection
Sneakers

Racing Inspires Adidas' 2019 'All-Star' Collection

Adidas has unveiled its collection of PEs for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte. Pairs include the Harden Vol. 3, Dame 5, and Marquee Boost Low.

Mike DeStefano2711 days ago
Adidas 2019 Black History Month Collection
Sneakers

Adidas Unveils Its 2019 Black History Month Collection

Adidas has revealed its 2019 Black History Month collection featuring the Dame 5, Harden Vol. 3, and Ultra Boost.

Mike DeStefano2723 days ago
Adidas Harden Vol. 3 'Invader' Release Date
Sneakers

James Harden Has Two New Colorways on Deck

Adidas will release two new colors of Houston Rockets star James Harden's signature sneaker, the Harden Vol. 3. See the 'Invader' and 'Supernova' styles here.

Michael Conway2821 days ago
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Adidas Harden Vol. 3 Trae Young McDonald's All American Game Custom 2
Sneakers

Trae Young Is Giving Away a Custom Adidas Harden Vol. 3

Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young is giving away a custom Adidas Harden Vol. 3 designed by local artist Travis Love for the 2019 McDonald's All American Game.

Mike DeStefano2822 days ago
Adidas Harden Vol. 3 'Cosmos' (Top)
Sneakers

The Adidas Harden Vol. 3 Is Designed to 'Slow Down Fast'

Sole Collector spoke with Adidas Senior Footwear Director Rashad Williams about the inspiration and design process behind the Harden Vol. 3.

Mike DeStefano2852 days ago

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