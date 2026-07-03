Latest Stories
Three Arrested Over $119 Million Meth Bust in South Australia
Police seized 119 kilos of meth and $1.5 million in cash in a drug bust over the weekend.
Stormzy Announces Gang Signs And Prayer Australian Tour
Yo Adelaide – you got a look this time
Port Power fan Banned Indefinitely After Racist Incident
Port Power fan banned indefinitely after hurling a banana at Adelaide Crows forward Eddie Betts
Social Media Gets Ugly after Wanderers-United A-League Grand Final
Wanderers fans trashed their stadium, now United fans are trashing the Wanderers' Facebook page.
Cricket Fans Fuming After Intense Game Interrupted by Massage Chair Infomercial
Last night's BBL game went down to the wire, but the Adelaide broadcast was interrupted by a TVSN segment about a massage chair
Watch Allday rep Australia on Sway In The Morning
Allday takes it from Adelaide to New York, shutting down the cypher on Sway In The Morning