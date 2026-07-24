Port Adelaide Power

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Eddie Betts of the Adelaide Crows
Sports

Port Power fan Banned Indefinitely After Racist Incident

Port Power fan banned indefinitely after hurling a banana at Adelaide Crows forward Eddie Betts

Complex Australia3628 days ago

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