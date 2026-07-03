Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
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In theaters today is Get On Up, which focuses on the life on the legendary James Brown. He was a true pioneer in the funk sound, and is known worldwidkhrisd
What a solid batch of mixes we have for you this week. A couple of the current EDM scene's finest selectors, a few legends in their craft, a number of soundboys pushing into new boundaries, and some leftfield deep representations of growing scenes. What more could you ask for, really?khrisd
When the Red Bull Music Academy hits your town, you should start clearing your calendar. Not only will you be treated to some great nights of music, bkhrisd