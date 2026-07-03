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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
FOX Is Reportedly Bringing Back '24' Without Jack Bauer (But There's Good News Too)
Though a cast has not been officially announced, the series got a pilot order from FOX.
Trace William Cowen3836 days ago
Pop Culture
'24' Spinoff Will Star Some Dude Who Isn't Jack Bauer
How the times have changed.
Debbie Encalada4064 days ago
Pop Culture
Mary Lynn Rajskub Talks "24," the Beygency, and a Potential Sitcom Down the Line
Jack Bauer's trusted hacker talks to us about her return to "24" and that time she went up against the Beygency.
Frazier Tharpe4305 days ago