While Donald Trump is banned from Twitter, it appears that he’s welcome on Ja Rule’s new app, Iconn.

However, Ja has laid down some guidelines for his celebrity booking app—namely, the Proud Boys are not permitted to join, TMZ reports. In addition to being banned from Twitter for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot, Trump has been restricted from using Twitch, Shopify, Snapchat, and a number of other platforms.

Ja said Trump can freely create an account on Iconn only if he doesn’t push his supporters to act out: “It’s freedom for everybody,” Ja told TMZ. “But I suppose if he started doing crazy things like trying to rile up his base and get the proud boys going on Iconn, then he got to go. Any funny shit out of you Donnie and you gotta go.”

The rapper continued, “[Jack Dorsey] said it best when he [banned] Trump. He said that he believes that it’s the right thing to do but he also believes this is a slippery slope. And that’s exactly what I felt about it—the decision that was made. I really do believe it was the right decision because the rhetoric and the things he was tweeting … they rushed the goddamn Capitol for christ’s sake. Something had to be done.” Ja added, “So Trump, come on over to Iconn and get yourself a page. But you better behave.”