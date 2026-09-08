Tabatha McGurr
Latest Stories
The Harsh Truth: Why Non-Lesbian Girls Mess With Other Girls
The Married to the Mob blogger breaks down trendy same-sex relations.
The Harsh Truth: Why She Had Sex With Every Guy In The Crew
The Married to the Mob blogger explains why some girls get passed around.
The Harsh Truth: How To Get Your Girl To Have A Threesome
The Married to the Mob Blogger discusses bringing another person in the bedroom.
The Harsh Truth: Why Average Guys Pull Hot Girls
The Married to the Mob blogger explains why it's not all about how you look.
The Harsh Truth: How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone
The Married to the Mob blogger on taking that platonic relationship to the next level.
The Harsh Truth: Five Signs Your Girl Isn't Wifey Material
The Married to the Mob blogger explains why your boo isn't a keeper.
The Harsh Truth: What Women Don't Tell You About Long-Distance Relationships
The Married to the Mob blogger reveals how ladies feel about living far from lovers.
The Harsh Truth: How Women Really Feel About Social Media Thirst
The Married to the Mob blogger offers her perspective on spitting game online.
The Harsh Truth: Why Girls Go For Jerks
The Married to the Mob blogger explains why women love bad boys.
The Harsh Truth: Why You're Going To Blow It With Your Girl This Valentine's Day
The Married to the Mob blogger offers some tips for success on the big day.
The Harsh Truth: Why Women Go Back to Men Who Abused Them
The Married to the Mob blogger tries to make sense of these unfortunate circumstances.
The Harsh Truth: Annoying Things Men Do in an Attempt to Attract Women
The Married to the Mob blogger calls out the guys with desperate pick-up techniques.
The Harsh Truth: How To Have Sex at Your Parents' House Over the Holidays
The Married to the Mob blogger gives us a guide to getting it in while you're back home.
The Harsh Truth: Why It's Okay To Hook Up With Your Ex If You're Single Right Now
The Married to the Mob blogger talks about getting it on with former flings.
The Harsh Truth: Why Men Love To "Save" Promiscuous Women
The Married to the Mob blogger breaks down the infatuation with wild girls.
The Harsh Truth: Why Women Don't Respond When You Holler In Public
The Married to the Mob blogger talks failed pick-up attempts and offers advice.
The Harsh Truth: Why So Many Guys Suck At Sexting
The Married to the Mob blogger offers tips on how to improve your e-flirting.
The Harsh Truth: Why Your Girl Won't Let You In The Back Door
The Married to the Mob blogger offers tips on how to make it happen.