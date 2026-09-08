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Nic Fensom

Joined July 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 10 Greatest Championship Trophy Designs

The NBA has the Larry O'Brien, the NHL has the Stanley Cup. But check out these other awesomely designed championship trophies.

Nic Fensom5611 days ago
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Complex Color Formula: The Guide to Cool Guy Easter Egg Colorways

Sunday is the big day, but how do you get up with the family while still staying cool? Here's our outline to the coolest Easter egg colorways of the season.

Nic Fensom5627 days ago
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The Five Most Amazing Cruiser Skateboard Shapes This Spring

Following in the footsteps of Deathwish's 40oz. Low Life deck, brands have been going nuts with the cruiser shapes. Check out what's up this spring in the world of oversized skateboard design.

Nic Fensom5637 days ago
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Super Cars: The 10 Greatest Automotive Designs by Italian Firm Pininfarina

This Italian firm is responsible for designing some of the greatest luxury and super cars from the best days of auto design. Check out its work for Maserati, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Cadillac.

Nic Fensom5644 days ago
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So Icey: The Ten Cooleset NHL Goalie Mask Designs

NHL Goalies are known for their great mask designs, but lately things have gotten a little soft. Check out the greatest mask designs of all time.

Nic Fensom5660 days ago
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Complex Color Formula Guide: Saint Patrick's Day Edition

Check out what the shade of your beer/clothing/lady's nails say about the way you celebrate the holiday.

Nic Fensom5664 days ago
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Graphic Design History: The 10 Greatest Movie Title Sequences by Saul Bass

If you're interested in graphic design, study Saul Bass. This guy was the man.

Nic Fensom5671 days ago
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Album Art Assist: 5 Things Chris Brown Could Have Done to Make the "F.A.M.E." Cover Better

CB's latest album art is an insane mashup of art themes. Check out five additional trends we think he should add to the cover.

Nic Fensom5681 days ago
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Modernism! The 10 Most Cliche Furniture Choices for Your Cool Guy Pad

Before you rush off to Conran for that fancy new chair, be warned that some pieces are more obvious than they are cool.

Nic Fensom5686 days ago
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Complex Color Formula Guide: Valentine Edition

Use this color forecast to design your V-Day card for that special someone today.

Nic Fensom5694 days ago
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