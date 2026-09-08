Nic Fensom
Latest Stories
The 10 Greatest Championship Trophy Designs
The NBA has the Larry O'Brien, the NHL has the Stanley Cup. But check out these other awesomely designed championship trophies.
Complex Color Formula: The Guide to Cool Guy Easter Egg Colorways
Sunday is the big day, but how do you get up with the family while still staying cool? Here's our outline to the coolest Easter egg colorways of the season.
The Five Most Amazing Cruiser Skateboard Shapes This Spring
Following in the footsteps of Deathwish's 40oz. Low Life deck, brands have been going nuts with the cruiser shapes. Check out what's up this spring in the world of oversized skateboard design.
Super Cars: The 10 Greatest Automotive Designs by Italian Firm Pininfarina
This Italian firm is responsible for designing some of the greatest luxury and super cars from the best days of auto design. Check out its work for Maserati, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Cadillac.
So Icey: The Ten Cooleset NHL Goalie Mask Designs
NHL Goalies are known for their great mask designs, but lately things have gotten a little soft. Check out the greatest mask designs of all time.
Complex Color Formula Guide: Saint Patrick's Day Edition
Check out what the shade of your beer/clothing/lady's nails say about the way you celebrate the holiday.
Graphic Design History: The 10 Greatest Movie Title Sequences by Saul Bass
If you're interested in graphic design, study Saul Bass. This guy was the man.
Album Art Assist: 5 Things Chris Brown Could Have Done to Make the "F.A.M.E." Cover Better
CB's latest album art is an insane mashup of art themes. Check out five additional trends we think he should add to the cover.
Modernism! The 10 Most Cliche Furniture Choices for Your Cool Guy Pad
Before you rush off to Conran for that fancy new chair, be warned that some pieces are more obvious than they are cool.
Complex Color Formula Guide: Valentine Edition
Use this color forecast to design your V-Day card for that special someone today.