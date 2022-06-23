Omarion vs Mario: VERZUZ

JUNE 23, 2022
Omarion vs. Mario
Two of the defining voices in 2000s R&B, Mario and Omarion faced off, leading to jabs about B2K and sweet crossover hits like "Just a Friend 2002" and "Touch."
Voting results reflect fan love and participation in real-time—they aren’t an official "win" or "loss" declaration. At its heart, VERZUZ is a celebration of legendary artists and their massive impact on the culture. The votes cast here represent the fans, not the official views of Complex, Apple Music, or VERZUZ.
Vote Live During VERZUZ
Get notified when the livestream begins. Only on Complex can you watch and vote live for your favorite sets.