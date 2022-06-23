Omarion vs Mario: VERZUZ

Omarion Round Mario “Just A Friend 2000” Mario 1 "Touch" Omarion “C’mon” Mario 2 "Entourage" Omarion “Somebody Else” Mario featuring Nicki Minaj 3 “I’m Tryna” Omarion "Mars" Mario 4 “Mutual” Omarion featuring Wale “Chick Wit Da Braids” Mario 5 “M.I.A” Omarion “Music For Love” Mario 6 “I’m Up” Omarion featuring Kid Ink & French Montana “Braid My Hair” Mario 7 “Bria’s Interlude” Drake featuring Omarion “Nikes Fresh Out The Box” Mario 8 “Can You Hear Me?” Omarion featuring T-Pain "Goes Like That" Mario 9 “Speeding” Omarion "Never” Mario 10 “Girlfriend” Omarion & Bow Wow “What Your Name Is” Mario 11 “Gots Ta Be” Omarion “Thinking About You” Mario 12 “Screwin” Summer Walker featuring Omarion “How Could You” Mario 13 “Show Me” Omarion featuring Jeremih “Skippin” Mario 14 “Why I Love You” B2K “Crying Out For Me” Mario 15 “Ice Box” Omarion “How Do i Breathe” Mario 16 "O” Omarion “Ooh Baby” Mario 17 “Drop” Timbaland & Magoo featuring Fatman Scoop “I Choose You” Mario 18 “Distance” Omarion “Right And Wrong Way” Mario 19 “Know You Better” Omarion “Break Up” Mario featuring Gucci Mane & Sean Garrett 20 “Post To Be” Omarion featuring Chris Brown & Jhene Aiko “Let Me Love You” Mario 21 “Let Me Hold You Down” Bow Wow featuring Omarion “Get Back” Mario featuring Chris Brown 22 “Bump Bump Bump” B2K featuring Diddy

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