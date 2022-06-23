Omarion vs Mario: VERZUZ

Omarion vs Mario: The Official VERZUZ Setlist and Live Voting Experience on Complex

Featuring Omarion and Mario

Omarion vs. Mario
7%93%

JUNE 23, 2022

Omarion vs. Mario

Two of the defining voices in 2000s R&B, Mario and Omarion faced off, leading to jabs about B2K and sweet crossover hits like "Just a Friend 2002" and "Touch."

Omarion
Round
Mario
“Just A Friend 2000”Mario
1
"Touch"Omarion
“C’mon”Mario
2
"Entourage"Omarion
“Somebody Else”Mario featuring Nicki Minaj
3
“I’m Tryna”Omarion
"Mars"Mario
4
“Mutual”Omarion featuring Wale
“Chick Wit Da Braids”Mario
5
“M.I.A”Omarion
“Music For Love”Mario
6
“I’m Up”Omarion featuring Kid Ink & French Montana
“Braid My Hair”Mario
7
“Bria’s Interlude”Drake featuring Omarion
“Nikes Fresh Out The Box”Mario
8
“Can You Hear Me?”Omarion featuring T-Pain
"Goes Like That"Mario
9
“Speeding”Omarion
"Never”Mario
10
“Girlfriend”Omarion & Bow Wow
“What Your Name Is”Mario
11
“Gots Ta Be” Omarion
“Thinking About You”Mario
12
“Screwin”Summer Walker featuring Omarion
“How Could You”Mario
13
“Show Me”Omarion featuring Jeremih
“Skippin”Mario
14
“Why I Love You”B2K
“Crying Out For Me”Mario
15
“Ice Box”Omarion
“How Do i Breathe”Mario
16
"O”Omarion
“Ooh Baby”Mario
17
“Drop”Timbaland & Magoo featuring Fatman Scoop
“I Choose You”Mario
18
“Distance”Omarion
“Right And Wrong Way”Mario
19
“Know You Better”Omarion
“Break Up”Mario featuring Gucci Mane & Sean Garrett
20
“Post To Be” Omarion featuring Chris Brown & Jhene Aiko
“Let Me Love You”Mario
21
“Let Me Hold You Down”Bow Wow featuring Omarion
“Get Back”Mario featuring Chris Brown
22
“Bump Bump Bump”B2K featuring Diddy

Voting results reflect fan love and participation in real-time—they aren’t an official "win" or "loss" declaration. At its heart, VERZUZ is a celebration of legendary artists and their massive impact on the culture. The votes cast here represent the fans, not the official views of Complex, Apple Music, or VERZUZ.

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