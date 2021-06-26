Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy: VERZUZ

JUNE 26, 2021
Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy
In this battle of aughts child-star rappers, Columbus' Bow Wow, the young freestyle prodigy and actor, faced off against Chicago-born, Atlanta-raised Soulja Boy, the internet sensation whose "Crank That" defined a generation. The setlist showcased party hits and nostalgic moments with tracks like "Bow Wow (That's My Name)," "Crank That," and "Kiss Me Thru The Phone."
Voting results reflect fan love and participation in real-time—they aren’t an official "win" or "loss" declaration. At its heart, VERZUZ is a celebration of legendary artists and their massive impact on the culture. The votes cast here represent the fans, not the official views of Complex, Apple Music, or VERZUZ.
Vote Live During VERZUZ
Get notified when the livestream begins. Only on Complex can you watch and vote live for your favorite sets.