Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy: VERZUZ

JUNE 26, 2021

Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy

In this battle of aughts child-star rappers, Columbus' Bow Wow, the young freestyle prodigy and actor, faced off against Chicago-born, Atlanta-raised Soulja Boy, the internet sensation whose "Crank That" defined a generation. The setlist showcased party hits and nostalgic moments with tracks like "Bow Wow (That's My Name)," "Crank That," and "Kiss Me Thru The Phone."