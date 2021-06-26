Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy: VERZUZ

Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy: The Official VERZUZ Setlist and Live Voting Experience on Complex

Featuring Bow Wow and Soulja Boy

Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy
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JUNE 26, 2021

Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy

In this battle of aughts child-star rappers, Columbus' Bow Wow, the young freestyle prodigy and actor, faced off against Chicago-born, Atlanta-raised Soulja Boy, the internet sensation whose "Crank That" defined a generation. The setlist showcased party hits and nostalgic moments with tracks like "Bow Wow (That's My Name)," "Crank That," and "Kiss Me Thru The Phone."

Bow Wow
Round
Soulja Boy
"Jumpin Jumpin (Remix)”Destiny’s Child featuring Bow Wow
1
“She Make It Clap”Soulja Boy
“Run It (Remix)”Chris Brown featuring Bow Wow
2
“Hold Up” / “Turn My Swag On”Soulja Boy & Beyoncé
“Bounce With Me”Bow Wow featuring Xscape
3
“Kiss Me Thru The Phone”Soulja Boy featuring Sammie
“I’m A Flirt”Bow Wow featuring R. Kelly
4
“Pretty Boy Swag”Soulja Boy
“Shorty Like Mine”Bow Wow featuring Chris Brown
5
“She Make It Clap (Remix)”Soulja Boy featuring Nicki Minaj
"Doggystyle Classroom Intro” / "Bow Wow (That’s My Name)”Bow Wow
6
“She Make It Clap” Soulja Boy featuring French Montana
“Let’s Get Down”Bow Wow featuring Baby
7
“Yahhh!”Soulja Boy featuring Arab
“Girlfriend”Bow Wow featuring Omarion
8
“Bapes”Soulja Boy featuring Arab
“Take You Home”Bow Wow
9
“Gucci Bandana”Soulja Boy featuring Shawty Lo & Gucci Mane
“Pop, Lock & Drop It (Remix)”Huey featuring Bow Wow
10
“Donk”Soulja Boy
“Basketball”Bow Wow
11
"Yass Bitch”Nicki Minaj featuring Soulja Boy
“Where Da Party At? (Remix)”Jagged Edge featuring Bow Wow
12
“All The Way Turnt Up” Roscoe Dash featuring Soulja Boy
“Outta My System”Bow Wow featuring T-Pain
13
“LOL :)”Trey Songz featuring Soulja Boy
“Think They Like Me (Remix)”Dem Franchize Boyz featuring Bow Wow, Da Brat & Jermaine Dupri
14
“Shoot Out”Soulja Boy
“Side 2 Side”Three 6 Mafia featuring Bow Wow
15
“We Made It”Drake featuring Soulja Boy
“Fresh Azimiz”Bow Wow featuring J Kwon
16
"2 Way" / "My Cinderella" / "My Baby"Lil Romeo
“Like You” / “Let Me Hold You Down”Bow Wow featuring Omarion
17
“Crank That (Soulja Boy)”Soulja Boy
"Marco Polo"Bow Wow featuring Soulja Boy
18
"Marco Polo"Bow Wow featuring Soulja Boy

Voting results reflect fan love and participation in real-time—they aren’t an official "win" or "loss" declaration. At its heart, VERZUZ is a celebration of legendary artists and their massive impact on the culture. The votes cast here represent the fans, not the official views of Complex, Apple Music, or VERZUZ.

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