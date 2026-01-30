Mike WiLL Made-It vs Hit-Boy: VERZUZ

Mike WiLL Made-It vs Hit-Boy: The Official VERZUZ Setlist and Live Voting Experience on Complex

Featuring Mike WiLL Made-It and Hit-Boy

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JANUARY 30, 2026

VERZUZ: The Return of the Producers

Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy

An epic VERZUZ showdown that kicked off Grammy Weekend, The Return of the Producers, showcased Mike WiLL Made-It, the mastermind who produced classics like Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles" and Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE.," going head-to-head with Hit-Boy, the force behind Jay-Z and Ye's "Ni**as in Paris" and Nipsey Hussle's "Racks in the Middle."

Mike WiLL Made-It
Round
Hit-Boy
"HUMBLE."Kendrick Lamar
1
"Wow Freestyle" / "Backseat Freestyle"Jay Rock & Kendrick Lamar
"Sh!t"Future
2
"Way Back"Travis Scott
"DNA."Kendrick Lamar
3
"Trophies"Drake
"Itchin"Future
4
"Feeling Myself"Nicki Minaj
"Throw Sum Mo"Rae Sremmurd
5
"STAY HERE 4 LIFE" / "Goldie" / "1 Train"A$AP Rocky
"Body Party"Ciara
6
"Sorry"Beyoncé
"No Lie"2 Chainz
7
"Cold (feat. DJ Khaled)"Kanye West feat. DJ Khaled
"Love Me"Lil Wayne
8
"Racks in the Middle"Nipsey Hussle
"Pour It Up"Rihanna
9
"Sicko Mode"Travis Scott
"Black Beatles"Rae Sremmurd
10
"Clique" / "UNRELEASED HIT-BOY TRACK"Big Sean
"Bandz a Make Her Dance"Juicy J
11
"Spicy (feat. Fivio Foreign & A$AP Ferg)"Nas feat. Fivio Foreign & A$AP Ferg
"King’s Dead"Jay Rock
12
"Eazy"The Game & Kanye West
"Move That Dope"Future
13
"***Flawless"Beyoncé feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
"Formation"Beyoncé
14
"Flawless (Remix)"Beyoncé feat. Nicki Minaj
"Bugatti"Ace Hood
15
"Carousel"Travis Scott
"No Type"Rae Sremmurd
16
"Drop the World"Lil Wayne
"Turn on the Lights"Future
17
"Woo"Rihanna
"Rake It Up" / "Mercy"Yo Gotti & Nicki Minaj / Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T, 2 Chainz
18
"Ni**as in Paris"Jay-Z & Kanye West

Voting results reflect fan love and participation in real-time—they aren’t an official "win" or "loss" declaration. At its heart, VERZUZ is a celebration of legendary artists and their massive impact on the culture. The votes cast here represent the fans, not the official views of Complex, Apple Music, or VERZUZ.

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