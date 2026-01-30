Mike WiLL Made-It vs Hit-Boy: VERZUZ

JANUARY 30, 2026

VERZUZ: The Return of the Producers

Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy

An epic VERZUZ showdown that kicked off Grammy Weekend, The Return of the Producers, showcased Mike WiLL Made-It, the mastermind who produced classics like Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles" and Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE.," going head-to-head with Hit-Boy, the force behind Jay-Z and Ye's "Ni**as in Paris" and Nipsey Hussle's "Racks in the Middle."