Mike WiLL Made-It vs Hit-Boy: VERZUZ

JANUARY 30, 2026
VERZUZ: The Return of the Producers
Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
An epic VERZUZ showdown that kicked off Grammy Weekend, The Return of the Producers, showcased Mike WiLL Made-It, the mastermind who produced classics like Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles" and Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE.," going head-to-head with Hit-Boy, the force behind Jay-Z and Ye's "Ni**as in Paris" and Nipsey Hussle's "Racks in the Middle."
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