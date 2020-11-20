Jeezy vs Gucci Mane: VERZUZ

Jeezy vs Gucci Mane: The Official VERZUZ Setlist and Live Voting Experience on Complex

Featuring Jeezy and Gucci Mane

Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane
88%12%

NOVEMBER 20, 2020

Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane

The Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ battle was the most anticipated and emotionally charged event in the series' history, pitting two Atlanta titans whose real-life rivalry had escalated well beyond rap beef. The stakes felt uniquely high, making every song selection and on-stage exchange carry a weight that went far beyond friendly competition. Gucci, widely credited as one of the architects of trap music, came in sharp and confident, while Jeezy leaned into his catalog of anthems that defined a generation of Southern rap. What made the night transcendent, however, was the moment of reconciliation — when the two men acknowledged their history, expressed mutual respect, and essentially made peace in front of millions of viewers.

Jeezy
Round
Gucci Mane
"Intro"Jeezy
1
"Round 1"Gucci Mane
"Trap or Die"Jeezy featuring Bun B
2
"Bench Warmers"Gucci Mane
"Standing Ovation"Jeezy
3
"I Think I Love Her"Gucci Mane featuring Ester Dean
"Gangsta Music"Jeezy
4
"Plain Jane"Gucci Mane featuring Rocko
"Bottom of the Map"Jeezy
5
"I’m a Dog"Gucci Mane
"Jeezy the Snowman"Jeezy
6
"Vette Ride Past"Gucci Mane featuring OJ Da Juiceman
"Dem Boyz"Boyz n da Hood featuring Diddy
7
"Wake Up in the Sky"Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars & Kodak Black
"Let’s Get It" / "Sky’s the Limit"Jeezy
8
"That’s My Hood"Gucci Mane
"Go Crazy"Jeezy
9
"Both"Gucci Mane featuring Drake
"All There"Jeezy featuring Bankroll Fresh
10
"Bricks"Gucci Mane featuring Yung Ralph and Yo Gotti
"Who Dat"Jeezy
11
"Make tha Trap Say Aye"OJ da Juiceman featuring Gucci Mane
"Dey Know (Remix)"Shawty Lo featuring Jeezy
12
"Steady Mobbin"Lil Wayne featuring Gucci Mane
"Lose My Mind"Jeezy featuring Plies
13
"Heavy"Gucci Mane
"Way Too Gone"Jeezy featuring Future
14
"Street N****z"Gucci Mane
"Air Forces"Jeezy
15
"First Day Out"Gucci Mane
"Everythang"Jeezy
16
"Photoshoot"Gucci Mane
"Trap Star"Jeezy
17
"Wasted"Gucci Mane featuring Plies
"Get Ya Mind Right"Jeezy
18
"Truth"Gucci Mane
"Put On"Jeezy featuring Kanye West
19
"745"Gucci Mane
"Seen It All"Jeezy featuring JAY-Z
20
"Trap House"Gucci Mane
"Thug Motivation 101"Jeezy
21
"I Get the Bag"Gucci Mane featuring Migos
"Soul Survivor"Jeezy featuring Akon
22
"Pillz"Gucci Mane
"J.E.E.Z.Y."Jeezy
23
"Gone Hate"Gucci Mane
"Welcome Back"Jeezy
24
"Lemonade"Gucci Mane
"Icy"Gucci Mane featuring Jeezy
25
"Icy"Gucci Mane featuring Jeezy

Voting results reflect fan love and participation in real-time—they aren’t an official "win" or "loss" declaration. At its heart, VERZUZ is a celebration of legendary artists and their massive impact on the culture. The votes cast here represent the fans, not the official views of Complex, Apple Music, or VERZUZ.

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Highlights
Jeezy and Gucci Mane's Battle Was Bigger Than 'Verzuz'
Music
Jeezy and Gucci Mane's Battle Was Bigger Than 'Verzuz'
A History of Jeezy and Gucci Mane's Beef
Music
A History of Jeezy and Gucci Mane's Beef
50 Best Atlanta Rappers of All Time, Ranked
Music
50 Best Atlanta Rappers of All Time, Ranked

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