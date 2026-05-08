French Montana vs Rick Ross: VERZUZ

The biggest party ever. See the round-by-round live voting results.

Featuring French Montana and Rick Ross

52%48%

MAY 8, 2026

VERZUZ: The Biggest Party Ever

French Montana vs. Rick Ross

In this meeting of rap's biggest party-starters, Rick Ross, the Maybach Music boss from Miami, faced off against French Montana, the Coke Boys kingpin from New York. With a special appearance from Max B, the show featured a setlist stacked with banger after banger, from Ross's "Hustlin'" and "B.M.F." to French's "Unforgettable" and "Ain't Worried About Nothin'." Live voting by the community was tallied each round throughout the event in order to crown a peoples' champ. In the end, French Montana won ten rounds, while Rick Ross won nine. Check out the setlist and round-by-round live voting results below.

Full Setlist & Community Scorecard

French Montana
Round
Rick Ross
"Shot Caller"French Montana 58%
1
"I'm Not A Star"Rick Ross42%
"Work (Remix)"French Montana (A$AP Ferg, French Montana, et al.) 55%
2
"Devil Is A Lie"Rick Ross45%
"Ever Since You Left Me"French Montana 36%
3
"I'ma Boss"Meek Mill featuring Rick Ross64%
"All The Way Up"Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana49%
4
"Aston Martin Music"Rick Ross51%
"Loyal (Remix)"Chris Brown featuring French Montana45%
5
"Diced Pineapples"Rick Ross55%
"Mo Chicken"BossMan Dlow featuring French Montana49%
6
"Angels (Remix)" "FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt"Dirty Money / Jay-Z feat. Rick Ross51%
"No Stylist"French Montana48%
7
"Hustlin'"Rick Ross52%
"Ain't Worried About Nothin'"French Montana 67%
8
"Rich Forever" / "Magnificent"Rick Ross featuring John Legend33%
"I'm A Coke Boy"French Montana 63%
9
"I'm Not A Star"Rick Ross37%
"Lockjaw"French Montana (feat. Kodak Black) 63%
10
"Tears of Joy"Rick Ross (feat. Ceelo Green)37%
"Hot N***a (Remix)"Bobby Shmurda featuring French Montana52%
11
"MC Hammer"Rick Ross48%
"Don't Panic"French Montana48%
12
"Here I Am"Rick Ross52%
"Freaks"French Montana50%
13
"9 Piece"Rick Ross50%
"Sanctuary" / "Mopstick"French Montana39%
14
"All I Do Is Win" / "B.M.F."Rick Ross61%
"Unforgettable"French Montana61%
15
"Devil In A New Dress"Kanye West featuring Rick Ross39%
"Choppa Choppa Down" / "Pop That"French Montana feat. Rick Ross65%
16
"Pop That"French Montana feat. Rick Ross35%
"Stay Schemin'"Rick Ross featuring French Montana38%
17
"Stay Schemin'"Rick Ross featuring French Montana62%
"Minks In Miami"French Montana & Max B featuring Rick Ross50%
18
"Minks In Miami"French Montana & Max B featuring Rick Ross50%
"Smoking Part 2"French Montana & Max B featuring Rick Ross52%
19
"Smoking Part 2"French Montana & Max B featuring Rick Ross48%

Voting results reflect fan love and participation in real-time—they aren’t an official "win" or "loss" declaration. At its heart, VERZUZ is a celebration of legendary artists and their massive impact on the culture. The votes cast here represent the fans, not the official views of Complex, Apple Music, or VERZUZ.

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Highlights
The 20 Best French Montana Songs, 2026 Ranking
Music
The 20 Best French Montana Songs, 2026 Ranking
French Montana and Rick Ross Set for 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know
Music
French Montana and Rick Ross Set for 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know
The 20 Best Rick Ross Songs, 2026 Ranking
Music
The 20 Best Rick Ross Songs, 2026 Ranking

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