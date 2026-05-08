French Montana vs Rick Ross: VERZUZ

MAY 8, 2026
VERZUZ: The Biggest Party Ever
French Montana vs. Rick Ross
In this meeting of rap's biggest party-starters, Rick Ross, the Maybach Music boss from Miami, faced off against French Montana, the Coke Boys kingpin from New York. With a special appearance from Max B, the show featured a setlist stacked with banger after banger, from Ross's "Hustlin'" and "B.M.F." to French's "Unforgettable" and "Ain't Worried About Nothin'." Live voting by the community was tallied each round throughout the event in order to crown a peoples' champ. In the end, French Montana won ten rounds, while Rick Ross won nine. Check out the setlist and round-by-round live voting results below.
Full Setlist & Community Scorecard
Voting results reflect fan love and participation in real-time—they aren’t an official "win" or "loss" declaration. At its heart, VERZUZ is a celebration of legendary artists and their massive impact on the culture. The votes cast here represent the fans, not the official views of Complex, Apple Music, or VERZUZ.
Vote Live During VERZUZ
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