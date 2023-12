Complex's

ComplexCon(versations)

December 06, 2023

The Best Sneakers Of 2023 | Complex Con(versations)

Lil Yachty, Jim Jones, DJ Clark Kent, Kristen Noel Crawley and Joe La Puma discuss the top ten sneakers of the year at ComplexCon 2023 in Long Beach. See where sneakers like the Tiffany Air Force 1s, Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows and Jordan 3 "Reimagined" land on this year's list.