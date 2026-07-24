Latest Stories
FaZe Censor Says Breakup With Yanet García Was About Much More Than 'Call of Duty'
The YouTuber says he didn't actually dump "Mexico’s hottest weather anchor" to play 'Call of Duty' full-time.
Pro Gamer FaZe Censor Breaks Up With Yanet García to Really Focus on 'Call of Duty'
Pro-gamer Douglas Martin aka “FaZe Censor” decided to break up with internationally beloved weather-woman Yanet García to focus on playing 'Call of Duty' full-time.
Internet Sensation and Mexican Weatherwoman Has Another Must-Watch Viral Hit
Mexican weatherwoman Yanet Garcia is out here with another viral, must-see video.
The Internet Has Dug Up Video of the Hot Mexican Weatherwoman Playing Volleyball in Booty Shorts
Yanet García is still absolutely slaying every faction of the internet.