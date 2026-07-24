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WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil Reportedly Suspended for Grabbing Vince McMahon's Arm

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil is in hot water.

Khal3819 days ago
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Daniel Bryan Announes His Retirement With An Emotional Speech on 'WWE Raw'

Daniel Bryan's one of the best to ever do it.

Khal3820 days ago
Sports

Daniel Bryan Is Rumored to Appear on 'WWE Raw' Tonight (UPDATE)

Could Daniel Bryan be returning to the WWE?

Khal3821 days ago
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Triple H Wins the Royal Rumble to Become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Triple H is now a 14x WWE world heavyweight champion.

Khal3835 days ago
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AJ Styles Made His Official WWE Debut During Tonight's Royal Rumble (UPDATE)

FINALLY, AJ Styles is in a WWE ring.

Khal3835 days ago
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Should the WWE Clear Daniel Bryan? He Shouts "Yes! Yes! Yes!"

Daniel Bryan is all "put me in, coach."

Khal3853 days ago
Sports

John Cena Could Miss WrestleMania Due to Shoulder Injury

John Cena will likely miss WrestleMania due to upcoming shoulder surgery.

Khal3853 days ago
Sports

The Rock Will Appear at WrestleMania 32 in April

The Rock says he'll be heading to Texas for WrestleMania 32 in April.

Khal3862 days ago
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Two Major WWE Superstars to Return for the Final 'Monday Night Raw' of 2015

The WWE's final 'Raw' of 2015 will feature the returns of two huge WWE superstars.

Khal3864 days ago
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Seth Rollins Out Six-to-Nine Months With Knee Injury, Stripped of WWE World Heavyweight Championship

A tournament will have to decide the next WWE Heavyweight champion.

Khal3915 days ago
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John Cena Might Return to the WWE Sooner Than You Think

John Cena's hiatus might not be as long as originally planned.

Khal3923 days ago
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Dear WWE—Don't Mess Up The Undertaker's Legacy

It looks like the WWE is gearing up for The Undertaker's retirement; here's why they shouldn't have his last match at WrestleMania 32.

Khal3926 days ago
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Alberto Del Rio Returns to WWE, Defeats John Cena at Hell in a Cell (UPDATE)

After being fired from the WWE in 2014, Alberto Del Rio returned at Hell in a Cell to defeat John Cena for the U.S. Championship.

Khal3926 days ago
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John Cena's WWE Return Opponent Has Been Revealed

Now we know the date that John Cena should be returning to the WWE.

Khal3930 days ago
Sports

Here Are the Spoilers For This Week's "WWE Smackdown"

Here are the spoilers from the October 22nd, 2015 edition of 'WWE Smackdown.'

Khal3931 days ago
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Here Are the Spoilers For This Week's "WWE Smackdown"

Here are the spoilers for the October 15, 2015 edition of 'WWE Smackdown.'

Khal3938 days ago
Sports

Here Are the Spoilers For This Week's "WWE Smackdown"

Check out all of the spoilers from the October 8, 2015 edition of 'WWE Smackdown.'

Khal3945 days ago
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John Cena is Reportedly Taking Some Time Off From the WWE "For Personal Reasons"

Sources say that John Cena is planning on taking some time off from the WWE for personal reasons.

Khal3950 days ago

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