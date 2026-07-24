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Barack Obama speaking at an event, wearing a white shirt, with a crowd in the background.
Life

Obama Says Old Men ‘Hanging On’ Are Behind Most of the World’s Problems

At an event in London, Obama says aging leaders afraid of irrelevance fuel crises worldwide.

Mark Elibert301 days ago
Earth's inner core may have started spinning in the other direction
Life

Earth's Inner Core May Have Started Spinning in Opposite Direction, Study Says

New research, published in 'Nature Geoscience,' indicates the Earth's inner core temporarily stopped spinning around 2009 and started reversing rotation.

Joshua Espinoza1277 days ago
Jaden Smith during an appearance on BigBoyTV
Music

Jaden Smith Reacts to Being Mocked Over Resurfaced Clip of Comments About People His Age With His Own Joke

People have been mocking Jaden Smith online after a clip from a past interview with Big Boy in which he made fun of people his own age went viral.

Brad Callas1559 days ago
A picture taken on May 8, 2021 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the entrance of their headquarters
Life

WHO Says 99 Percent of World's Population Is Breathing Poor-Quality Air

The World Health Organization released its air quality standard report on Monday, and as anyone who's been paying attention might expect, it’s pretty alarming.

Joe Price1573 days ago
Maxo Kream's cover art for Weight of the World
Music

Stream Maxo Kream's New 'Weight of the World' Album f/ Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, and More

Maxo Kream's 16-track, 44-minute 'Weight of the World' album boasts features from Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Don Toliver, and Freddie Gibbs.

tara mahadevan1742 days ago
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Panorama of two lakes surrounded by rainforest in North Bali.
Life

Yale Researchers Create Map Attempting to Show Where Unknown Species May Live

New research published on Monday by a team of scientists from Yale gives an idea of where undiscovered species may have the best chance of being found.

Gavin Evans1951 days ago
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol building.
Life

Foreign Leaders Condemn 'Disgraceful' Pro-Trump Mob Breach of US Capitol

A number of world leaders have issued statements in response to the unprecedented events of earlier today in Washington DC.

Jose Martinez2026 days ago
Toronto van incident
Life

Toronto Ranked the Second-Fastest Rising City in the World

A new report by the Global Cities Outlook ranks today's top cities based on potential future growth. 

Coleman Molnar2060 days ago
This file picture taken on October 8, 2007 in London shows a cannabis plant.
Life

United Nations Removes Cannabis From Most Dangerous Substances List

The U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs has narrowly voted to move cannabis off as a Schedule IV, which is reserved for the most dangerous substances.

Jose Martinez2061 days ago
A medical worker wears a protective face mask
Life

Coronavirus Cases Exceed 10 Million Worldwide

Coronavirus infections continue to rise around the world, with the United States being hit especially hard as cases around the country continue to rise.

Xavier Hamilton2218 days ago
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macron
Life

French President Seeks Russian Support for World Truce During COVID-19 Pandemic

French President Emmanuel Macron said he is seeking support from Russian President Vladimir Putin for a "world truce" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Price2292 days ago
coronavirus
Life

World Health Organization Officially Declares Coronavirus Global Emergency

There have been 7711 confirmed cases, with 170 of those turning fatal.

Philip Lewis2368 days ago
Barack Obama
Life

Barack Obama Says Women Make Better Leaders Than Men

Former President Barack Obama told attendees at a private event in Singapore that women make better leaders than men.

Philip Lewis2413 days ago
This is a picture of Patrick Day.
Sports

Boxer Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery After Brutal Knockout

Patrick Day, 27, was knocked out with a brutal left hook by Charles Conwell at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Philip Lewis2478 days ago
Sri Lankan security forces secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine
Life

Sri Lanka Easter Day Bombings Leaves Over 200 Dead and 400 Injured

Investigators assume the terrorists were targeting the country's Christians since congregations were celebrating Easter when the explosions took place.

Xavier Hamilton2653 days ago
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Netflix's 'Our Planet' Documentary
Pop Culture

Netflix Stands Behind Graphic Walrus Death Scene in New 'Our Planet' Documentary

Netflix is standing firm behind their decision to leave the scene in.

Xavier Hamilton2664 days ago
deathworld
Style

Earl Sweatshirt's Deathworld Launches Winter 2019 Collection

Earl Sweatshirt follows 'Some Rap Songs' with a new drop from his Deathworld label.

Trace William Cowen2740 days ago

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