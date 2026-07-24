Elon Musk Willing to Sell $6 Billion of Tesla Stock to ‘Solve World Hunger’ if UN Can Prove How Funds Would Be Used
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Elon Musk says he is willing to sell his Tesla shares to "solve world hunger," but only if the United Nations provides evidence of how the funds would be spent.Brad Callas
From Vozinha to Pickford, here are the most sterling stops by goalkeepers in the World Cup.Donnie Kwak
The manga that inspired a generation of footballers is playing out in real time at the 2026 World Cup. Here's the cast.Brendan Frederick
The Norwegian soccer star isn’t just dominating World Cup chatter, he’s also getting a lot of attention for his lavish fashion accessories.Trace William Cowen