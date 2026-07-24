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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Vine Star Hayes Grier Arrested After Alleged Assault That Left Victim With Brain Damage
The 21-year-old who was once popular on Vine faces charges of common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault serious bodily injury, according to TMZ.
Brenton Blanchet1819 days ago
Sports
Florida Quarterback Will Grier Suspended for Season for Testing Positive for PEDs (UPDATE)
Bad news for Gators fans.
Chris Yuscavage3940 days ago