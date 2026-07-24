Will Grier

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hayes grier
Pop Culture

Vine Star Hayes Grier Arrested After Alleged Assault That Left Victim With Brain Damage

The 21-year-old who was once popular on Vine faces charges of common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault serious bodily injury, according to TMZ.

Brenton Blanchet1819 days ago

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