We Love Green Festival

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We Love Green Festival (credit: Maxime Chermat)
Music

Future, Tame Impala, Kali Uchis And More Confirmed For We Love Green Festival 2019

The festival takes place from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 2 at the Bois de Vincennes on the eastern edge of Paris.

James Keith2721 days ago

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