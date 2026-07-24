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Latest Stories
Style
Wax London’s FW23 Collection Has Everything You Need For Your Countryside Getaway
Offering an increased selection of shirting in seasonal flannel checks, blue oxford stripe and soft corduroy.
Sanj Patel1060 days ago
Style
Wax London’s Second FW22 Drop Is All About Layering
London-based label Wax London has launched the second instalment of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, offering a selection of new and updated layering essentials
Sanj Patel1391 days ago
Style
Wax London's Overshirts Take Centre Stage In SS22 Drop
For its first SS22 drop, Wax London has presented a range of essentials inspired by the idea of people coming together, embracing nature, and simple pleasures.
Sanj Patel1628 days ago