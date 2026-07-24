Latest Stories
This Renaissance Man is Literally Taking His Artwork on the Road
Omar Rashan has made a name for himself with his signature style. Now, he is taking his talents to the racetrack by participating in the Vuse Design Challenge.
Former Hairstylist Will Turn Heads At the Racetrack With Bold Artwork
After 20 years working as a hairstylist, Shant'e Lewis followed her passion to create art. Now she's accepted the Vuse Design Challenge recreating a racecar.
Florida Visual Artist Combines His Love of Fine Art and Fast Cars to Inspire Creativity in Others
Visual artist Jerry Cahill speaks on the inspiration for his partnership with Vuse and how the Vuse Design Challenge combines INDYCAR racing with art.
The Vuse Design Challenge Gives Fans the Chance to Showcase Their Work on an INDYCAR
Vuse and Arrow McLaren SP are providing designers with the opportunity on one of the biggest and most unexpected of platforms—the race track.