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Latest Stories

Omar Rashan Vuse McLaren Design Challenge
Life

This Renaissance Man is Literally Taking His Artwork on the Road

Omar Rashan has made a name for himself with his signature style. Now, he is taking his talents to the racetrack by participating in the Vuse Design Challenge.

Amber McKynzie1894 days ago
Shant'e Lewis Vuse Design Challenge Sketch
Life

Former Hairstylist Will Turn Heads At the Racetrack With Bold Artwork

After 20 years working as a hairstylist, Shant'e Lewis followed her passion to create art. Now she's accepted the Vuse Design Challenge recreating a racecar.

Jerry L. Barrow1896 days ago
Jerry Cahill Vuse Mural
Pop Culture

Florida Visual Artist Combines His Love of Fine Art and Fast Cars to Inspire Creativity in Others

Visual artist Jerry Cahill speaks on the inspiration for his partnership with Vuse and how the Vuse Design Challenge combines INDYCAR racing with art.

Marjua Estevez1906 days ago
Vuse x McLaren Promo Lead
Life

The Vuse Design Challenge Gives Fans the Chance to Showcase Their Work on an INDYCAR

Vuse and Arrow McLaren SP are providing designers with the opportunity on one of the biggest and most unexpected of platforms—the race track.

Brandon Constantine1915 days ago

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