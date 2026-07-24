Typography

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Music

Gambino's Graphic Designer Reveals Inspiration Behind Original "Awaken, My Love!" Cover

The album was originally titled 'Operation Highjump!' but Gambino's team changed their mind at the very last minute Now, frequent Gambino collaborator Tyrsa opens up about the original versions of the cover art.

Trace William Cowen2928 days ago
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Stigma and Cognition New York Hosts a "Found in Translation" Typography Exhibition at OPENHOUSE Gallery

Korean and English artists explore the similarities and differences of language through typography.

andrewlasane4253 days ago
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Mikell Fine Iles Pays Homage to Ol' Dirty Bastard Through Typography With the #ODBBDAY Project

To celebrate ODB's birthday, this graphic designer created visual representations of some of the rapper's many nicknames.

andrewlasane4271 days ago
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ABCs of Invention: Alphabet Pays Tribute to the Greatest Inventors of All Time

A beautifully designed typeface celebrates Archimedes to Zworykin.

Leigh Silver4443 days ago
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POP's Prints Pair Landmarks With Their Font Counterparts

These posters, designed by a Swedish engineer, pay homage to Futura, Helvetica, and Garamond.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4487 days ago
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Ben Eine Spray Paints His Bold and Colorful Letters Onto a Soho Building's Scaffolding

He also opened an exhibition in New York as well. #winning

susanc4d3da54bb4551 days ago
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Paula Scher Designs a Typographic Holiday Greeting for Cooper-Hewitt

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

andrewlasane4603 days ago
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New Book Examines the Stories Between Typography and Soccer

Our team is number 1, but sans-serif!

Dale Eisinger4675 days ago
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The Alphabet That Was Printed With Bird Poop

The old is new again.

Dale Eisinger4682 days ago
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Milou Maass Creates Mind-Bending Illustrations

Blending typography, surrealism, and imagination.

Evelyn Lee4711 days ago
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