Featured
Latest Stories
Gambino's Graphic Designer Reveals Inspiration Behind Original "Awaken, My Love!" Cover
The album was originally titled 'Operation Highjump!' but Gambino's team changed their mind at the very last minute Now, frequent Gambino collaborator Tyrsa opens up about the original versions of the cover art.
Stigma and Cognition New York Hosts a "Found in Translation" Typography Exhibition at OPENHOUSE Gallery
Korean and English artists explore the similarities and differences of language through typography.
Mikell Fine Iles Pays Homage to Ol' Dirty Bastard Through Typography With the #ODBBDAY Project
To celebrate ODB's birthday, this graphic designer created visual representations of some of the rapper's many nicknames.
ABCs of Invention: Alphabet Pays Tribute to the Greatest Inventors of All Time
A beautifully designed typeface celebrates Archimedes to Zworykin.
POP's Prints Pair Landmarks With Their Font Counterparts
These posters, designed by a Swedish engineer, pay homage to Futura, Helvetica, and Garamond.
Ben Eine Spray Paints His Bold and Colorful Letters Onto a Soho Building's Scaffolding
He also opened an exhibition in New York as well. #winning
Paula Scher Designs a Typographic Holiday Greeting for Cooper-Hewitt
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
A New Buchstabenmuseum, the Museum of Letters, Opens in Berlin
Letters, in a museum.
New Book Examines the Stories Between Typography and Soccer
Our team is number 1, but sans-serif!
Milou Maass Creates Mind-Bending Illustrations
Blending typography, surrealism, and imagination.
"Project 26" Illustrates the Letters of the Alphabet Using Visual Themes From Famous Films
Cinema from A to Z.
Photoshop Tool Creates Abstract Art From Familiar Typography
Logos become works of art.
Designers Create Attractive Typographic Signs for the Homeless
These signs can't be ignored.