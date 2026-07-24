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Music

Ice Spice's Former Friend Alleges That She’s Dating RIOTUSA and Cheated on Him With Lil Tjay

Singer and content creator Baby Storme made some salacious allegations on X about her former friend, rapper Ice Spice.

Jaelani Turner-Williams815 days ago
Pop Culture

Grimes Says She Feels Like She's "Copying" The AI Version Of Herself

She explained in a tweet that she feels self-conscious about acting like herself.

Louis Pavlakos967 days ago
rapper kos at muchmusic video awards
Music

The 'Drop The Needle' Doc Twitter Account is Posting Classic Canadian Rap Videos Daily

Canterbury Crescent Filmworks, the film production company behind the Drop The Needle documentary posts classic Canadian rap videos on its Twitter account daily

Louis Pavlakos1177 days ago
Into the Thotdessy: The Cast of 'Zola' Talk Getting Starstruck, Ghost Stories, & Ruining Vacations
Pop Culture

Into the Thotdessy: The Cast of 'Zola' Talk Getting Starstruck, Ghost Stories, & Ruining Vacations

During a game of 'Never Have I Ever' Aziah "Zola" King and the cast of Zola (Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo) learn things they've never known about each other and share their initial thoughts when reading the viral thread on Twitter in 2015.

Complex1852 days ago

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