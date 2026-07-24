A24's 'Zola' Movie: The Real Story Behind The Viral Twitter Thread's Journey to the Big Screen
Featured
Pop Culture
A look inside A24's ‘Zola’ movie & how the hilarious Twitter thread about two strippers’ chaotic trip to Florida became one of the most anticipated films.Karla Rodriguez
Why some Complex writers refuse to succumb to the new Ye album hype train.Jordan Rose
Chris Rock has been testing out new material about the Oscars slap ahead of his live Netflix special, and an 'Emancipation' joke has drawn swift criticism.Joe Price
Rihanna fans had much to celebrate on Sunday thanks to the arrival of the singer's long-anticipated Super Bowl performance. Here's what people are saying.Trace William Cowen