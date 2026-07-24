Tunde Adekoya

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New Manchester-Based Magazine ‘SEEN’ Launches This Month

Founded by Balraj Samrai, Tunde Adekoya, and Kamila Rymajdo, the new magazine launches in print at Bound Art Book Fair at Whitworth Art Gallery on Oct. 29.

James Keith1368 days ago

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