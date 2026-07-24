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Latest Stories

Chet Hanks with a shaved head and beard, wearing a brown shirt, stands in front of a blue and yellow background.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Has a Problem With Slow TSA Management, But Not 'All the Thick Women' Who Work There

Chet Hanks has been Chet Hanksing at a very high level in 2026.

Trace William Cowen52 days ago
MGK.
Music

MGK Says He's Banned from TSA PreCheck Due to Previous Drug Possession

The Cleveland rapper was unable to travel to Australia for nearly a decade after being busted with cocaine years before.

Jaelani Turner-Williams91 days ago
TSA Orders Agents to Return $1000 Gift Cards Given by Tyler Perry
Pop Culture

Did TSA Tell Agents to Return $1,000 Gift Cards From Tyler Perry?

Early reports claimed TSA agents had to return Perry’s $1K gift cards — but new details suggest the situation may have been misunderstood.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Boosie Badazz
Music

Boosie Badazz Calls Out 'Karen' TSA Agent After Airport Incident

He called her a "Karen" in a now-deleted social media post.

Trey Alston118 days ago
Tyler Perry Seen Trying to Hand Out Cash to TSA Agents
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Tried to Give TSA Agents Cash — But There Was One Problem

A well-intentioned move ran into a strict federal rule TSA agents can’t ignore.

Bernadette Giacomazzo120 days ago
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Ice Cube, wearing sunglasses and a black cap, smiles at an event with a TCL Chinese Theatre backdrop.
Music

Ice Cube Slams TSA Over Missing iPad, Then Says It Was Recovered

Ice Cube accuses TSA of stealing his iPad during a flight, then quickly updates fans that it was recovered.

Mark Elibert407 days ago
TSA
Pop Culture

TSA Debunks Costco Card Airport Theory, Says It ‘Absolutely’ Cannot Substitute REAL ID

"Please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID"

Trey Alston413 days ago
gun in suitcase
Life

Nearly 7,000 Guns Found by TSA in 2023, Nearly All of Them Loaded

The 2023 figure marks the highest single-year haul in the agency's history.

Trace William Cowen926 days ago
Life

3 Miami TSA Agents Arrested for Allegedly Teaming Up to Steal From Travelers

Officers at Miami International Airport were booked on charges of organized schemes to defraud.

tara mahadevan1111 days ago
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent's patch via Getty Images
Life

Woman Allegedly Attacked TSA Agents in Phoenix After They Took Away Apple Juice

A 19-year-old woman attacked three TSA agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Tuesday after the security officials confiscated the lady's apple juice.

Brad Callas1184 days ago
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Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day
Sports

L.A. Chargers Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted by TSA Agents at Airport

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day says he was sexually assaulted by TSA agents while going through security at John Wayne Airport.

Brad Callas1217 days ago
a screenshot that shows how TSA agents found a handgun inside a raw chicken
Life

TSA Agents Recover Handgun From Inside Raw Chicken at Florida Airport

TSA agents at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport recovered an unloaded handgun that was stashed directly inside of a raw chicken.

Joe Price1354 days ago
Tory Lanez performs at Cavali New York on February 22, 2020
Music

Tory Lanez Detained After TSA Found 'Large' Amounts of Weed in His Bag at Vegas Airport, Released Shortly After

Tory Lanez was briefly detained by TSA agents at Las Vegas Airport after a large amount of marijuana was allegedly discovered in one of his bags.

Joe Price1545 days ago
Video of hitman counting cash allegedly received for killing a TSA agent.
Life

Video Appears to Show Hitman Counting Cash He Received to Kill TSA Agent, According to Prosecutors

Prosecutors released footage of alleged hitman Javon Carter counting money he supposedly received as payment for the killing of Le’Shonte Jones.

Jose Martinez1577 days ago
airport masks
Life

TSA Screens Millions of Passengers Before Christmas Despite CDC Recommendation to Stay Home

Despite new COVID-19 restrictions in several states and the CDC urging people to stay home, millions of Americans flew in the days before Christmas.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2039 days ago
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tsa
Life

TSA Screened Over 2 Million Passengers on Friday and Saturday Despite CDC Urging Against Holiday Travel

The CDC has been clear in its advice regarding holiday travel. In short, it's a terrible idea. Still, millions of Americans are simply too selfish to care.

Trace William Cowen2070 days ago
Airline Passengers
Pop Culture

Grenade-Like Coca-Cola Bottles From 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Banned by TSA (UPDATE)

Lightsabers have not met the same fate.

Joe Price2523 days ago

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