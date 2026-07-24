Latest Stories
Chet Hanks Has a Problem With Slow TSA Management, But Not 'All the Thick Women' Who Work There
Chet Hanks has been Chet Hanksing at a very high level in 2026.
MGK Says He's Banned from TSA PreCheck Due to Previous Drug Possession
The Cleveland rapper was unable to travel to Australia for nearly a decade after being busted with cocaine years before.
Did TSA Tell Agents to Return $1,000 Gift Cards From Tyler Perry?
Early reports claimed TSA agents had to return Perry’s $1K gift cards — but new details suggest the situation may have been misunderstood.
Boosie Badazz Calls Out 'Karen' TSA Agent After Airport Incident
He called her a "Karen" in a now-deleted social media post.
Tyler Perry Tried to Give TSA Agents Cash — But There Was One Problem
A well-intentioned move ran into a strict federal rule TSA agents can’t ignore.
Ice Cube Slams TSA Over Missing iPad, Then Says It Was Recovered
Ice Cube accuses TSA of stealing his iPad during a flight, then quickly updates fans that it was recovered.
TSA Debunks Costco Card Airport Theory, Says It ‘Absolutely’ Cannot Substitute REAL ID
"Please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID"
Nearly 7,000 Guns Found by TSA in 2023, Nearly All of Them Loaded
The 2023 figure marks the highest single-year haul in the agency's history.
3 Miami TSA Agents Arrested for Allegedly Teaming Up to Steal From Travelers
Officers at Miami International Airport were booked on charges of organized schemes to defraud.
Woman Allegedly Attacked TSA Agents in Phoenix After They Took Away Apple Juice
A 19-year-old woman attacked three TSA agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Tuesday after the security officials confiscated the lady's apple juice.
L.A. Chargers Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted by TSA Agents at Airport
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day says he was sexually assaulted by TSA agents while going through security at John Wayne Airport.
TSA Agents Recover Handgun From Inside Raw Chicken at Florida Airport
TSA agents at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport recovered an unloaded handgun that was stashed directly inside of a raw chicken.
Tory Lanez Detained After TSA Found 'Large' Amounts of Weed in His Bag at Vegas Airport, Released Shortly After
Tory Lanez was briefly detained by TSA agents at Las Vegas Airport after a large amount of marijuana was allegedly discovered in one of his bags.
Video Appears to Show Hitman Counting Cash He Received to Kill TSA Agent, According to Prosecutors
Prosecutors released footage of alleged hitman Javon Carter counting money he supposedly received as payment for the killing of Le’Shonte Jones.
TSA Screens Millions of Passengers Before Christmas Despite CDC Recommendation to Stay Home
Despite new COVID-19 restrictions in several states and the CDC urging people to stay home, millions of Americans flew in the days before Christmas.
TSA Screened Over 2 Million Passengers on Friday and Saturday Despite CDC Urging Against Holiday Travel
The CDC has been clear in its advice regarding holiday travel. In short, it's a terrible idea. Still, millions of Americans are simply too selfish to care.
TSA Agent Arrested for Allegedly Tricking Woman Into Showing Breasts
The incident happened at LAX in June.
Grenade-Like Coca-Cola Bottles From 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Banned by TSA (UPDATE)
Lightsabers have not met the same fate.