The Patrick Star Show

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Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants in costume at the Kids' Choice Awards Argentina 2016, posing on the red carpet.
Pop Culture

Yes, Patrick Star Really Is Dropping an Album as Part of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob Day Celebration

The larger celebration will span TV, video games, and theme parks.

Mark Elibert35 days ago

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