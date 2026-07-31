Featured
UGK's classic album 'Ridin' Dirty' turns 30 this year. Bun B breaks down how he and Pimp C made the dirty south masterpiece.Sama'an Ashrawi
As T.I. prepares to release his final album, revisit the inside story behind every song on Trap Muzik, the breakout album that made him the King of the South.Insanul Ahmed
For the 30th anniversary of its release, we got Havoc, Prodigy, Q-Tip, and everyone else involved to tell the stories behind Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous.'Insanul Ahmed
We talked to just about everyone involved in the making of Kanye West's classic debut album, 'The College Dropout.' This is the oral history of how it all came together.Insanul Ahmed