The Making Of

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A vintage photo of four people sitting at a table with drinks and a centerpiece. The image is aged and partially damaged.
Music

The Making of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’

Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Just Blaze, and others talk about how they put together one of the best rap albums of the 21st century.

Insanul Ahmed287 days ago
Abstract artwork of a man with a red and black color scheme, featuring dramatic lighting and shadows.
Music

The Making of Drake's 'Thank Me Later'

We spoke to 40, Nicki Minaj, Boi-1da and just about everyone else about the making of Drake's debut.

Toshitaka Kondo418 days ago
Album cover of "The Infamous" by Mobb Deep, featuring close-up images of the duo Havoc and Prodigy, with a group in the background.
Music

10 Things You Didn't Know About Mobb Deep's "The Infamous"

For the 30th anniversary of Mobb Deep's classic '90s album, we look into things you didn't know about Prodigy, Q-Tip, Nas and more.

Insanul Ahmed467 days ago
A colorful illustration of a man against a vibrant, starry sky with constellations and silhouetted trees.
Music

The Making of Chance The Rapper's "Acid Rap"

We talk to Chance about how his mixtape came together.

OrNah4705 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Old "Nintendo Power "Magazine Scans Show How "Super Mario Bros. 3" Was Made

Yes, there were behind-the-scenes stories before YouTube.

Steve Haske4827 days ago
Advertisement
Photo Removed
Style

Watch: The Making Of Lana Del Rey's Mulberry Purse

It's being released in 3 color options.

Cedar Pasori5086 days ago
Pop Culture

Microsoft Releases "Halo 4" Behind The Scenes Footage

314 Industries hard at work. Also, a full orchestra!

Hanuman Welch5100 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Trackmasters Recall The Making of Craig Mack's "Flava In Ya Ear"

They didn't produce the record, but they were in the studio with a reluctant Craig Mack and an insistent Puff Daddy.

Insanul Ahmed5118 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Large Professor Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 2)

Extra P talks about working with Nas, Slick Rick, Busta, and more.

Daniel Isenberg5166 days ago
Pop Culture

The Making Of "Workaholics"

Anders, Adam, and Blake share behind-the-scenes stories about every episode from the show's first two seasons.

Justin Monroe5180 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Large Professor Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 1)

Large Professor’s discography ain’t no joke. We met up with Large Pro at Fat Beats Headquarters in Brooklyn.

Daniel Isenberg5187 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

DJ Quik Tells All: The Stories Behind his Classic Records

He's made hits for everybody from 2Pac to Tony! Toni! Ton&eacute;!&mdash;and worked behind the scenes on smashes like 50 Cent's "In Da Club." Is Quik the most slept-on producer in hip-hop?

OrNah5216 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Erick Sermon Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 1)

In part one of our two part series, the Green-Eyed Bandit breaks down the stories behind the making of his biggest hits from EPMD to the Def Squad.

Daniel Isenberg5264 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Dot Da Genius Tells All: The Stories Behind his Classic Records

Kid Cudi's WZRD bandmate talks about producing Cudder's early classics as well as working with Chip Tha Ripper and Kanye West.

Insanul Ahmed5271 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App