Studio Nicholson

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Studio Nicholson’s Cosy Fall/Winter 2023 Collection Has Everything You Need To Feel Confident

Combining styles made for city living with clean-cut tailoring.

Sanj Patel1095 days ago
Style

Studio Nicholson’s First International Store Launches In Japan

Stocking both men’s and womenswear, as well as Studio Nicholson’s signature footwear and accessories, the flagship store boasts ample space to welcome its loyal Japanese customer-base.

Sanj Patel1099 days ago
Style

Studio Nicholson Introduces ‘Module 03’ Menswear Collection

Injecting playful practicality into summer.

Sanj Patel1135 days ago
studio nicholson spring summer 2023 article lead
Style

Studio Nicholson Channels ‘70s Armani For Elegant SS23 Collection

Inspired by the elegance of vintage Armani and the free-for-all nature of New York inner city, London label Studio Nicholson has dropped its SS23 collection.

Sanj Patel1267 days ago
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studio nicholson fw22 article lead
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Studio Nicholson Drops Timeless Fall/Winter 2022 Collection, 'Uptown Rave'

Inspired by the freedom and nonchalance of the rave decade, the collection combines its usual accessible, understated layering pieces with loose fitting shapes

Sanj Patel1435 days ago
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Style

Studio Nicholson's SS22 Collection Delivers Classic Silhouettes with a Modern Twist

Nick Wakeman’s Studio Nicholson label has recently previewed its SS22 collection, offering plush fabrics and contemporary loose-fitting silhouettes.

Sanj Patel1654 days ago

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