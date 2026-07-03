Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Latest Stories
Music
Stephen Hero Is Speaking for New Brunswick’s Working Class
New Brunswick rapper Stephen Hero has just released his EP 'Gold Collection.' He talked to Complex Canada about the EP and the daily lives of Saint Johners.
Kyle Mullin1520 days ago
Music
'Double Standard in Action': Canadian Musicians Respond to Trucker Convoy Protests
Artists across the country are sharing their thoughts on the response to the 2022 "Freedom Trucker Convoy" protests around vaccination mandates.
Kyle Mullin1612 days ago
Music
Meet Stephen Hero, the New Brunswick Rapper Who's Unapologetically Himself
The East Coast rapper says he's as inspired by John Prine as he is by MF DOOM. He premieres his new video for "Forever Now" on Complex Canada.
Kyle Mullin1879 days ago