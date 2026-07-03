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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell Reacts To John Cena's Green Arrow Diss On 'Peacemaker': 'Haven't Seen It'
'Peacemaker' fans who tuned in on Friday for the show's season finale had a lot to say about one particular dig John Cena made at a beloved DC hero.
Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1608 days ago
Pop Culture
'Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Responds to Report That He Was Kicked Off Flight After Arguing With Wife
Stephen Amell, known for playing the lead role on the CW’s 'Arrow,' responded to reports that he was removed from a flight after loudly arguing with his wife.
Joe Price1850 days ago