Starcow

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A brown and tan hiking boot with orange accents, featuring a camo pattern and a "Starcow" tag. Vibram sole branding visible.
Style

Timberland x Starcow Field Boot Mid GORE-TEX: How to Buy

The Paris boutique's collaborative boot with Gore-Tex waterproofing is available now on Complex for $220.

Complex Staff156 days ago
Sneakers

Video: Breaks Mag Caught up with the Four Artists Who Worked with Footpatrol on Their Breakpoint Zine

Learn more about the artists chosen by Footpatrol to contribute to the Converse zine.

Megan Munro4168 days ago

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