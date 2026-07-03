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Latest Stories

sr and poundz team up for whats good single
Music

SR & Poundz Join Forces For New Drill Heater “What’s Good”

Brixton-bred blood brothers SR and Poundz have joined forces for an infectious new banger called “What’s Good”. After teasing the track on TikTok back in May,

Ezra Olaoya1453 days ago
complex uk rappers to watch in 2022
Music

24 UK Rappers To Watch In 2022

New year, new batch of aspiring UK rap stars hoping to shake the room. From trap to drill to conscious and cloud-rap, meet our ones to watch rhymers for 2022.

Joseph JP Patterson1638 days ago

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