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Fat Joe in an orange jacket and glasses, wearing layered necklaces, standing outdoors.
Music

Fat Joe Says Subway Riders Were Suspicious When He Gave Out Free Knicks Merch: ‘Nobody Trust Nobody’

Earlier this month, the rapper attempted to hand out free Knicks merch on the NYC subway.

Alex Ocho37 days ago

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