Sports Fights

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A woman with long dark hair and a man with gray hair, both looking directly at the camera against a plain background.
Life

Two Adults Arrested After Second-Grade Basketball Game Fight

An assistant coach and her father face multiple charges.

Alex Ocho141 days ago
Adam22 and Lena The Plug and Jason Luv
Pop Culture

Adam22, Lena the Plug Cuddle With Jason Luv Cutout in Bizarre Video: 'Let's Not Fight Again'

It looks like Adam22 has moved on after losing a boxing match to Jason Luv in 73 seconds.

Trey Alston173 days ago
A heated confrontation between a Pittsburgh Pirates game day employee and a fan. Other people are watching the altercation unfold in the background.
Sports

Pirates Staff Member Punches Fan After Being Spit On, Whips Him With Belt in Tense Altercation

The fan was seen spitting blood on the employee before being struck with a belt during a post-game clash at PNC Park.

Alex Ocho437 days ago
Kobe Bryant in a Lakers jersey dribbles past Reggie Miller in an Indiana Pacers jersey during a basketball game.
Sports

Reggie Miller Recalls Infamous Kobe Bryant Brawl: 'That's All I Wanted'

23 years after his infamous fight with Kobe Bryant, Reggie Miller recalled the tense exchange leading up to it.

Jade Gomez447 days ago
Retired MLB players Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker in a split image.
Sports

Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker Face Off in Tense Argument in New Orleans

A video shows the former MLB pitchers going at it on Bourbon Street.

Joe Price520 days ago
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Kyrie Irving
Sports

Kyrie Irving Offers To Pay Teammates’ Fines After Brawl

He was shocked at what unfolded during a Mavericks vs. Suns game.

Trey Alston566 days ago
Ravens fan fighting on the street with two Commander's fans
Sports

Baltimore Ravens Fan Caught on Video Attacking Two Washington Commanders Fans After Game

The Baltimore Police Department says they're actively investigating the incident seen in the now-viral video.

Alex Ocho641 days ago
Three friends in casual attire chatting at a baseball stadium, with game visible below
Sports

San Francisco Giants Fan Slaps San Diego Padres Fan in Viral Video at Opening Weekend

The female Padres fan delivered a slap heard 'round the world at Friday night's game.

Brad Callas839 days ago
Stock image of a pair of refs.
Sports

Video Shows Fight at End of Jackson State-Prairie View A&M Basketball Game

When things in the handshake line go awry.

Gavin Evans2341 days ago
Antonio Brown back when he was still on the Steelers.
Sports

Antonio Brown Issues Warning to Ex-Teammate Ryan Clark: 'It’s on Site Ain’t Gone Spare U'

Antonio Brown issued a warning to ex-Steelers teammate-turned-ESPN-analyst Ryan Clark.

Gavin Evans2640 days ago
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Sports

Two NBA D-League Teammates Got Into a Fight in the Middle of a Game Last Night

Two NBA D-League teammates were involved in a fight during a game on Tuesday night.

Chris Yuscavage4188 days ago
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Sports

Punches Were Thrown During an Auburn/Alabama Women's Basketball Game Last Night

Three players were ejected from last night's Auburn/Alabama women's basketball game on Thursday.

Chris Yuscavage4193 days ago
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Sports

Watch a Miami Basketball Fan Push an NC State Player at the End of a Game

This Miami basketball fan is probably going to get banned from future games for life.

Chris Yuscavage4193 days ago
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Sports

Rugby Player Delivers Brutal Knock Out Punch During Grand Final Brawl [UPDATE]

Wigan's Ben Flower knocks out an opponent during Saturday's Super League Grand Final.

Luis Paez-Pumar4295 days ago

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