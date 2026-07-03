Latest Stories
Adidas Spezial Crafts Quintessential Fall/Winter 2023 Collection With Comfort In Mind
Taking inspiration from '70s and '80s colourways and designs.
Adidas' Most Slept-On Collection Is Inspired by Bob Marley's Love for the Brand
We interviewed Adidas designer and consultant Gary Aspden about how Jamaica and football culture influenced his collection with the brand.
The Best Sneakers on the Internet This Week
Nike, Adidas, and Reebok are doing great things this week.
A Deep Dive Into Spezial: Adidas' Best Kept Secret
Adidas designer and consultant Gary Aspden talks about how his Spezial line is able to explore Adidas' history in the right way.
adidas Is Putting Primeknit on More of Its O.G. Sneakers Next Year
An O.G. adidas sneaker gets modernized for 2016.
How Finding a Stash of Vintage Deadstock Sneakers Led adidas to Make a Spezial Shoe
adidas designer and consultant Gary Aspden spoke to us about how the brand decided to make this limited shoe.
Making Retro Sneakers That Look Right Isn't As Easy As You'd Think
We all complain about retros, but one designer explained on why it's not as easy to produce the sneakers as one would assume.
adidas and Oi Polloi Collaborate on a Very Casual Trainer
adidas and Oi Polloi continue the SPEZIAL theme on the Ardwick, a collab between the two that releases in the near future.
A Closer Look at the SPEZIAL x adidas Originals Collaboration
A detailed look at the upcoming SPEZIAL x adidas Originals collaboration in a special editorial by End Clothing.
Video: SHOWstudio and adidas Originals Take You on a "Spezial" Trip to Buenos Aires
Take a video tour of the best-stocked vintage adidas store in the world.
adidas Originals Has a Special Capsule Collection on the Way
A detailed look at the upcoming SPEZIAL x adidas Originals capsule collection.
adidas Originals Spezial "Cardinal/Black"
Spezial sneaks from the Three Stripes.
adidas Originals Spezial "Black/Metallic Gold-Real Green"
Gum bottoms.
Kicks of the Day: adidas Originals Spezial "Black/Collegiate Orange"
Suede and leather.