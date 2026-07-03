Spezial

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Latest Stories

Style

Adidas Spezial Crafts Quintessential Fall/Winter 2023 Collection With Comfort In Mind

Taking inspiration from '70s and '80s colourways and designs.

Sanj Patel976 days ago
Adidas Spezial 2017 1
Sneakers

Adidas' Most Slept-On Collection Is Inspired by Bob Marley's Love for the Brand

We interviewed Adidas designer and consultant Gary Aspden about how Jamaica and football culture influenced his collection with the brand.

Matt Welty3418 days ago
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Sneakers

The Best Sneakers on the Internet This Week

Nike, Adidas, and Reebok are doing great things this week.

Matt Welty3584 days ago
Adidas Indoor Super
Sneakers

A Deep Dive Into Spezial: Adidas' Best Kept Secret

Adidas designer and consultant Gary Aspden talks about how his Spezial line is able to explore Adidas' history in the right way.

Matt Welty3584 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Is Putting Primeknit on More of Its O.G. Sneakers Next Year

An O.G. adidas sneaker gets modernized for 2016.

Riley Jones3866 days ago
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Sneakers

How Finding a Stash of Vintage Deadstock Sneakers Led adidas to Make a Spezial Shoe

adidas designer and consultant Gary Aspden spoke to us about how the brand decided to make this limited shoe.

Matt Welty3889 days ago
Sneakers

Making Retro Sneakers That Look Right Isn't As Easy As You'd Think

We all complain about retros, but one designer explained on why it's not as easy to produce the sneakers as one would assume.

Matt Welty4278 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas and Oi Polloi Collaborate on a Very Casual Trainer

adidas and Oi Polloi continue the SPEZIAL theme on the Ardwick, a collab between the two that releases in the near future.

Matt Welty4281 days ago
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Sneakers

A Closer Look at the SPEZIAL x adidas Originals Collaboration

A detailed look at the upcoming SPEZIAL x adidas Originals collaboration in a special editorial by End Clothing.

John Q Marcelo4292 days ago
Sneakers

Video: SHOWstudio and adidas Originals Take You on a "Spezial" Trip to Buenos Aires

Take a video tour of the best-stocked vintage adidas store in the world.

Megan Munro4292 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals Has a Special Capsule Collection on the Way

A detailed look at the upcoming SPEZIAL x adidas Originals capsule collection.

John Q Marcelo4299 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Originals Spezial "Cardinal/Black"

Spezial sneaks from the Three Stripes.

Jonathan Sawyer4655 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals Spezial "Black/Green"

Spezial Three Stripes.

Jonathan Sawyer4676 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals Spezial "Grey/Orange"

Spezial suedes.

Jonathan Sawyer4700 days ago

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