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Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen in the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

A look at all of the sneakers worn by the most well-rounded and skilled players in the NBA during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge from Cleveland, Ohio.

Brandon Richard1609 days ago
2022 NBA All Star Rising Stars Game
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game

Recapping the sneakers worn by the NBA's most impactful rookies and emerging superstars during the 2022 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game from Cleveland, Ohio.

Brandon Richard1610 days ago
NBA All Star Celebrity Game 2022
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

A rundown of every pair of sneakers worn by athletes, musicians, politicians, and entertainers in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

Brandon Richard1610 days ago
Kawhi Leonard NBA All Star Kobe Bryant MVP
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Kawhi Leonard led Team LeBron to victory in a thriller over Team Giannis in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, earning him the first All-Star Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

Brandon Richard2343 days ago
Derrick Jones Jr. Slam Dunk Contest Champion
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. battle in what some are calling one of the greatest NBA Dunk Contests of all-time.

Brandon Richard2344 days ago
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NBA All Star Practice Team LeBron
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn During 2020 NBA All-Star Practice

Before taking part in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, players from Team LeBron and Team Giannis warmed up in the All-Star Practice. Here's the sneakers they wore.

Brandon Richard2344 days ago
Mile Bridges NBA Rising Stars MVP
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2020 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge

Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Trae Young and the rest of the NBA's young stars battled in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars.

Brandon Richard2345 days ago
Common NBA All Star Celebrity Game MVP
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Check out the best sneakers that Quavo, Common, Chance the Rapper, Bad Bunny and Nate Robinson wore in the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Brandon Richard2345 days ago
2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers Worn at the 2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

The NBA's incoming class gave us a look at what to expect this season at the Rookie Photo Shoot.

Brandon Richard2532 days ago
Nike LeBron 16 SB 'Black/Glow' (Lateral)
Sneakers

Official Images of the 'Glow in the Dark' LeBron 16 Have Surfaced

LeBron James recently debuted a brand new 'Glow in the Dark' colorway of the Nike LeBron 16 inspired by a LeBron 3 sample from 2014.

Mike DeStefano2640 days ago
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First Pitch Sneakers
Sneakers

The 25 Best Sneakers Worn by Celebrities to Throw a First Pitch

The best sneakers that have been worn for ceremonial first pitches in Major League Baseball.

Brandon Richard2668 days ago
Nike LeBron 16 Air Jordan 3
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: LeBron James Makes History in Air Jordan 3-Inspired LeBron 16s

LeBron James wore a Nike LeBron 16 PE inspired by the Air Jordan 3 to pass Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Mike DeStefano2689 days ago
NBA All Star Game Sneakers 2019
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Check out the sneakers worn by the worlds greatest players when they competed in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Brandon Richard2707 days ago
NBA Dunk Contest Sneakers 2019
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Some of the most athletic high-flyers in the NBA put on a show in the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest as part of All-Star Saturday Night from Charlotte.

Brandon Richard2708 days ago

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