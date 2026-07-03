Smallgod

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Latest Stories

Henrie Ghana Henrie Ghana Henrie Ghana
Music

Henrie Kwushue Lands In Accra For Part Two Of ‘Who We Be’ On Tour

For the second leg of her tour, Henrie jetted out to Accra in Ghana where she connected with local music legend Smallgod to show her the sights and sounds.

James Keith1332 days ago
smallgod eugy headie one medikal my way
Music

Headie One, Smallgod, Eugy & Medikal Connect For New Drop “My Way”

Just a year on from the last time they came together on wax—“Sinner” with LP2Loose and O’Kenneth—Headie One and Smallgod have reunited for a brand new heater.

James Keith1457 days ago
sinner
Music

Smallgod Connects With Headie One, LP2Loose, O'Kenneth & Kwaku DMC For New Drill Cut "Sinner"

Much has been made of UK drill's growing global influence. It's sparking new localised iterations all over the globe and Ghana's is one of the very best.

James Keith1893 days ago

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