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Latest Stories
Music
Henrie Kwushue Lands In Accra For Part Two Of ‘Who We Be’ On Tour
For the second leg of her tour, Henrie jetted out to Accra in Ghana where she connected with local music legend Smallgod to show her the sights and sounds.
James Keith1332 days ago
Music
Headie One, Smallgod, Eugy & Medikal Connect For New Drop “My Way”
Just a year on from the last time they came together on wax—“Sinner” with LP2Loose and O’Kenneth—Headie One and Smallgod have reunited for a brand new heater.
James Keith1457 days ago
Music
Smallgod Connects With Headie One, LP2Loose, O'Kenneth & Kwaku DMC For New Drill Cut "Sinner"
Much has been made of UK drill's growing global influence. It's sparking new localised iterations all over the globe and Ghana's is one of the very best.
James Keith1893 days ago