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(L) SiR performing with a microphone. (R) Drake in a camouflage jacket at an event. ```
Music

SiR Jokingly Blames Drake-Kendrick Feud for 2024 Toronto Concert Cancellation

The Top Dawg Entertainment singer claimed the original venue tied to Drake pulled the plug in light of the feud with K.Dot.

Alex Ocho404 days ago
Doechii sits at a table, smiling. The room has a yellow wall, and there's a fruit bowl and cup on the table.
Music

Doechii Kicks Off 2025 With Expansive "Denial Is a River" Video

The song itself appears on Doechii's Grammy-nominated 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' project.

Trace William Cowen561 days ago
Killa Kyleon, Schoolboy Q, and DJ Khaled are pictured at a music event. Killa Kyleon wears a black shirt, Schoolboy Q wears a white shirt and cap, DJ Khaled wears a hat
Music

SiR Announces Toronto Show Is Canceled, Responds to Schoolboy Q's Joke: ‘They Don’t Like Us’

This is the second show by a Top Dawg Entertainment artist that has been canceled.

Mark Elibert717 days ago
Black Hippy together in 2012
Music

Top Dawg Thinks Black Hippy 'Owe Y’all an Album or EP,’ Teases TDE Compilation and More 2023 Releases

Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith told fans about TDE’s 2023 plans, including a label compilation and projects from Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Reason, Doechii, and more.

Starr Savoy1208 days ago
Cover art for Ab Soul project Herbert
Music

Ab-Soul Returns With New Album 'Herbert' f/ Big Sean, Joey Badass, SiR, and More

Ab-Soul has dropped his first project in six years, the new album 'Herbert' featuring Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, plenty of TDE's roster, and more.

taramhdvn1310 days ago
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SiR "Life Is Good"
Music

SiR Drops New Single and Video "Life Is Good" f/ Scribz Riley

Just two months after the release of his latest single, SiR returns with "Life Is Good." The Top Dawg Entertainment singer dropped his last project in 2019. '

Brad Callas1470 days ago
d smoke sophomore album
Music

Stream D Smoke's Sophomore Album 'War & Wonders' f/ John Legend, Fireboy DML, and More

The Grammy-nominated rapper has dropped his highly anticipated sophomore album 'War &amp; Wonders', which features John Legend, Fireboy DML and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1757 days ago
d-smoke-sir
Music

D Smoke Taps SiR for New Song "Common Sense," Announces 'War & Wonders' Album

D Smoke taps his brother SiR for the new song "Common Sense," which arrives ahead of D Smoke's forthcoming album, 'War &amp; Wonders.' It follows up 'Black Habits.'

tara mahadevan1764 days ago
teamarr
Music

Listen to TeaMarrr's New EP 'Before I Spill Myself'

Singer TeaMarrr has released her project 'Before I Spill Myself' via Raedio and Atlantic Records with features from SiR, Rapsody, and D Smoke.

tara mahadevan2240 days ago
rapper weed sir boogie
Music

SiR Drops New Track "Rapper Weed" Featuring Boogie

TDE Appreciation Week continues.

Abel Shifferaw2277 days ago
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SiR "Can't Save Me" video
Music

Premiere: SiR Comes Face-to-Face With Heartbreak in "You Can't Save Me" Video

The TDE artist says the visual was inspired by the 1990s film 'The Best Man.'

Joshua Espinoza2304 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Lil Uzi Vert, Smokepurpp, Kaytranada, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from Lil Uzi Vert, Smokepurpp, Kaytranada, and more.

Brad Callas2408 days ago
Kaytranada 'Bubba'
Music

Stream Kaytranada’s New Album 'Bubba' f/ Pharrell, GoldLink, and More

The project arrives more than three years after Kaytranada’s debut album, ’99.9%.’

Joshua Espinoza2409 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: ASAP Rocky, Pusha-T, Lil Tecca, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from Post Malone, Lana Del Rey, Pusha-T, ASAP Rocky, Lil Tecca, and more.

Brad Callas2513 days ago

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