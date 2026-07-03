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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Shy Girls Gets in Your Face With "Headf*cked" Video
Shy Girls keeps his rollout going with a second song and video from his upcoming album.
Frazier Tharpe2802 days ago
Music
Premiere: Shy Girls Presents an Amazing Taste of His Debut Album With "Trivial Motion"
R&B singer/songwriter Shy Girls shares his fantastic new song from his debut album.
Frazier Tharpe3535 days ago
Music
Premiere: Stream Shy Girls' "4WZ" Mixtape f/ Junglepussy, Tei Shi, Antwon and Rome Fortune
With features from Rome Fortune, Antwon, Tei Shi and Junglepussy.
Lauren Nostro4180 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to Shy Girls' "Xhampagne" f/ Antwon
Shy Girls' "4WZ" mixtape is expected to hit the Internet "any day now."
Lauren Nostro4187 days ago